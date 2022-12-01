Pro Kabaddi 2022 Playoffs Race: How can Bengaluru Bulls still finish in Top 2 of points table?

Bengaluru Bulls are one of the 11 teams alive in the race to the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs. The Bulls hold the third position in the standings right now with 63 points from 19 matches. They have three league games remaining as of December 1, 2022.

The top six teams will qualify for the playoffs, and it should not be an issue for the Bulls to finish in the upper half of the points table. But the top two franchises will earn a direct entry into the semifinals. Bengaluru Bulls would love to take that extra advantage. However, the path to the semifinals will not be that simple.

At this moment, Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers are ahead of the Bulls in the points table. Both franchises have earned 69 points each from 19 matches. Like the Bulls, they have three matches remaining.

In this article, we will look at the scenarios where the Bengaluru-based franchise can finish either first or second in the points table.

How can Bengaluru Bulls finish 1st in Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table?

Bengaluru Bulls will play their remaining matches on December 4, 7 and 10 (Image: PKL)

If the Bulls want to finish first in the points table, they will have to win their matches against UP Yoddhas (December 4), Patna Pirates (December 7) and U Mumba (December 10). They will have 78 points in their account if they win all three matches.

Next, Bengaluru will have to hope that both Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan lose at least two of their remaining three matches. Also, the UP Yoddhas should not win all of their remaining four games. If the aforementioned results happen, Bengaluru will finish number one in the points table.

In case, the Bulls win only two of their remaining three games, then they will have to hope that Jaipur and Pune either lose all their matches or suffer two defeats and play one tie. Even the Yoddhas should lose at least two games.

However, if Bengaluru win only one of their three matches, they will not finish first in the standings.

How can Bengaluru Bulls finish 2nd in Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table?

Puneri Paltan are second in the points table right now (Image: PKL)

Assuming Bengaluru Bulls win their three matches, they will have to hope that two teams from Jaipur Pink Panthers, UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan lose at least two of their remaining games. In that case, the Bulls will finish second in the standings.

Similarly, if the Bulls want to finish second by emerging victorious in only two matches, then two teams from UP Yoddhas, Jaipur or Pune will have to lose all their matches or play one tie and suffer losses in other games.

Jaipur Pink Panthers' remaining matches are against Bengal Warriors (December 3), Haryana Steelers (December 5) and Gujarat Giants (December 9).

Puneri Paltan's remaining fixtures are versus Dabang Delhi KC (December 3), Patna Pirates (December 5) and UP Yoddhas (December 9). Meanwhile, the Yoddhas will take on U Mumba (December 2), Bengaluru Bulls (December 4), Tamil Thalaivas (December 7) and Puneri Paltan (December 9).

The good thing for the Bulls is that if the score difference comes into the play, they will have a clear idea about it because they will play their last league match against U Mumba after UP Yoddhas, Jaipur and Pune finish their league stage games.

