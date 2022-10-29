Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 18 after PAT vs UP PKL match

Puneri Paltan have bagged the second position in the updated Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table after the first Triple Panga of the Pune leg. The action of PKL 2022 moved from Bengaluru to Pune earlier tonight, with Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex playing host to three matches.

The first match of the night was between the Sagar Rathee-led Tamil Thalaivas and Rahul Chaudhari's Jaipur Pink Panthers. Although the Pink Panthers dominated the Bengaluru leg, they could not impress much against the Thalaivas and lost by 27-38.

Courtesy of tonight's result, the Pink Panthers have slipped to the third position in the points table. Meanwhile, the Tamil Thalaivas continue to remain 11th with 15 points to their name.

Later in the night, home team Puneri Paltan took on the in-form Haryana Steelers. Pune and Haryana played out a 27-27 tie and earned three points each in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table.

Puneri Paltan have jumped ahead of the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the standings. They have 27 points in their account, one more than the third-placed Pink Panthers. Pune have the same number of points as tabletoppers Dabang Delhi KC, but their score difference is only +1, compared to Delhi's +49.

Haryana Steelers climbed two spots in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

Haryana Steelers have moved up from eighth to sixth position thanks to the three points they earned from their battle against Puneri Paltan. They have a total of 21 points in their account after eight matches.

In the last match of Triple Panga, Patna Pirates beat UP Yoddhas by 34-29. Patna remained 10th in the standings with 18 points to their name. Despite the defeat, UP Yoddhas have jumped from ninth to eighth position. Yoddhas earned one point from this match as the losing margin was less than eight.

Poll : 0 votes