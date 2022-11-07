Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 27 after PAT vs HAR PKL match

Two matches took place at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Monday, where the Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated U Mumba, while the Patna Pirates recorded a victory over the Haryana Steelers.

Speaking of the match between Jaipur and U Mumba, star raider Arjun Deshwal fired on all cylinders against his former franchise and registered a Super 10 to help the Pink Panthers carve out a 42-39 win. This win has taken Jaipur to second position in the points table.

The Pink Panthers have registered seven wins in 11 matches in Pro Kabaddi 2022. Their total stands at 37 points, with their score difference being +45.

U Mumba earned one point from this match because the losing margin was less than eight points. The Mumbai-based franchise has climbed to fourth position in the standings, with 33 points in its tally after 11 games.

Patna Pirates enter the top 6 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

A complete team performance helped the Patna Pirates extend their unbeaten streak (Image: PKL/Twitter)

Later in the night, three-time champions Patna Pirates squared off against the Manpreet Singh-coached Haryana Steelers. The Pirates registered their fourth consecutive win in the tournament as they beat the Steelers 41-32.

Patna earned five points from this game and now have 33 points in their account after 11 matches. U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates have 33 points each and are fourth, fifth and sixth in the points table, respectively. The score difference of U Mumba (+5) is much better than Thalaivas (-15) and Pirates (-16).

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers did not earn any points from this match. They lost by nine points, meaning they had to return empty-handed from the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. The Steelers hold 10th position in the points table with 29 points after 11 matches.

Poll : 0 votes