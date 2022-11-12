Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 30 after PAT vs JAI PKL match

Three matches took place in Pro Kabaddi 2022 yesterday evening. The first match was between Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas and Manjeet Dahiya's Haryana Steelers, followed by U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Patna Pirates.

UP Yoddhas won the first match against the Haryana Steelers by a scoreline of 40-34. Surender Gill was the hero for the Yoddhas as he scored 11 points in the game. Later in the evening, U Mumba prevailed over Puneri Paltan in an intense clash. Guman Singh's Super 10 helped U Mumba win by 34-33.

In the main event match, Patna Pirates defeated the Jaipur Pink Panthers by 37-30. Rohit Gulia and Sachin Tanwar united forces to score a total of 17 points, guiding Patna to a seven-point victory.

U Mumba and Patna Pirates have entered the Top 6 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

After registering victories in yesterday's matches, U Mumba and Patna Pirates have moved up to fourth and fifth positions respectively in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. The Mumbai-based franchise are fourth with 38 points in 12 matches. Patna have the same number of points, but they have won one game less than U Mumba.

Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas have jumped from 10th to the seventh spot after the win against the Haryana Steelers. The Pardeep Narwal-led outfit have earned a total of 35 points in the league, with five wins, five defeats and two draws in 12 matches.

Despite the loss against UP Yoddhas, the Haryana Steelers have climbed to 10th position in the standings. They earned one point from the match because the losing margin was less than eight. The Steelers have overtaken the Gujarat Giants in the points table and are 10th with 31 points.

Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers retained the first and third positions despite suffering defeats yesterday.

