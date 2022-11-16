Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 35 after DEL vs UP PKL match

UP Yoddhas moved up to fourth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with a win against Dabang Delhi KC on Wednesday, November 16.

The final two matches of PKL 2022's Pune leg took place on Wednesday at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. Patna Pirates battled against the Tamil Thalaivas in the first match, followed by Dabang Delhi KC vs. UP Yoddhas.

Speaking of the game between UP Yoddhas and Dabang Delhi KC, Pardeep Narwal's 22 points helped the Yoddhas defeat the Dabangs by 50-31 in a lopsided game. The win has taken the Yoddhas to fourth spot. They now have 45 points in their account after 14 matches.

However, Dabang Delhi KC did not earn any points from their match against UP Yoddhas. They slipped to 10th position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with 35 points in 14 matches. Their score difference has dropped to -12 due to the heavy defeat against UP Yoddhas.

Tamil Thalaivas jumped to 7th position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

Earlier in the evening, three-time champion Patna Pirates took on the Tamil Thalaivas. Both teams brought their 'A' game to the table and played out a 33-33 tie.

Courtesy of the result, the Pirates and the Thalaivas earned three points each in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table.

Tamil Thalaivas have jumped from 10th to seventh position thanks to those three points. Their current tally stands at 38 points from 14 matches. Despite star player Pawan Sehrawat's absence, the Thalaivas have been quite impressive in this year's Pro Kabaddi League.

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates held on to sixth position in the standings. Their total stands at 41 points from 14 matches after the draw against Tamil Thalaivas.

PKL 2022 will resume in Hyderabad on Friday, November 18.

