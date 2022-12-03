Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 49 after JAI vs BEN PKL match

Jaipur Pink Panthers have cemented the top spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with an emphatic victory against the Bengal Warriors on Saturday. The inaugural champions bulldozed the Season 6 winners 57-31 in one of the most lopsided games of the tournament.

Courtesy of the 26-point win against the Bengal Warriors, the Jaipur Pink Panthers have tightened their grip over the number one position in the standings. They now have 74 points to their name, with their score difference being +160.

ProKabaddi



The



We're the toppers and that's where we belong, say the Panthers. The #TopCats add one more in their kitty

The Bengal Warriors' chances of qualifying for the playoffs, meanwhile, have reduced significantly because of their big defeat against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. The Kolkata-based franchise remains eighth in the points table, but its score difference has dropped to -1.

Telugu Titans continue to remain 12th in Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

ProKabaddi



A night ruled by the one and only, Ajinkya Pawar



𝐀 𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐑𝐔𝐋𝐄𝐃 𝐁𝐘 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐎𝐍𝐋𝐘, 𝐀𝐉𝐈𝐍𝐊𝐘𝐀 𝐏𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐑



A night ruled by the one and only, Ajinkya Pawar

The Telugu Titans, on the other hand, suffered their 18th defeat in Pro Kabaddi 2022 as the Tamil Thalaivas crushed them 52-24 in the second match of the night. The Titans played in front of their home fans at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. Despite having home support, the Titans suffered a 28-point defeat.

With this defeat, the Titans continue to be 12th in the standings with only 15 points in 20 matches. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, have inched closer to a top-6 finish. They cemented their fifth spot, boosting their total to 61 points from 20 matches.

Before the clash between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans, fans witnessed a game between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi KC. Although Pune did not have a full-strength squad, Delhi failed to defeat them. The Naveen Kumar-led outfit suffered a three-point defeat, which has dented their chances of a top-6 finish.

Puneri Paltan are currently second in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with 74 points from 20 matches. Dabang Delhi KC retained their sixth position with 55 points in their account.

