Pro Kabaddi 2022: Predicting the corner combination of all 12 teams

With Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL) starting in three weeks, all 12 teams have begun their training sessions for the new season. The franchises have fresh squads this season as the team owners have made some big releases and signed some new names for the PKL 2022 tournament.

The corner combination has a significant role in the sport of kabaddi. Defenders playing in the right corner and left corner should have a good combination and the ability to control the rest of the defense.

Over the years, teams with strong corner combinations have achieved success in the PKL. Before Pro Kabaddi 2022 gets underway, here's a look at the predicted corner combination of all teams.

#1 Puneri Paltan - Sombir Gulia and Fazel Atrachali

Puneri Paltan have retained their right corner defender Sombir Gulia for Season 9. He was in great form last season, scoring 61 points in 19 matches.

Since Vishal Bhardwaj was released, Pune needed a new left corner and they roped in former U Mumba skipper Fazel Atrachali. Fazel is the most successful foreign defender in the PKL with 368 tackle points to his name.

#2 Bengaluru Bulls - Saurabh Nandal and Aman Antil

The Bengaluru Bulls have retained their two corner defenders from Season 8 - Saurabh Nandal and Aman Antil. Both players scored more than 50 points last season.

Considering how well they played as a duo last season, it should not be a surprise if Saurabh and Aman continue in their respective positions.

#3 U Mumba - Rinku Sharma and Kiran Magar

U Mumba have retained their right corner defender Rinku Sharma for PKL 2022. Rinku scored 60 tackle points in 22 matches last season.

With Fazel Atrachali out of the team, U Mumba needed a new left corner defender. They have signed some exciting young players, and it seems like Kiran Magar may replace Fazel in the left corner position.

#4 Patna Pirates - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Sunil Narwal

Like the Bengaluru Bulls, the Patna Pirates have shown faith in their corner combination from last season. Iranian defender Mohammadreza Chiyaneh will continue to be Sunil Narwal's partner in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

While left corner defender Chiyaneh was retained by Patna, the franchise used the FBM card to re-sign Narwal at the auction. The two defenders scored a total of 138 tackle points last season.

#5 UP Yoddha - Nitesh Kumar and Sumit Sangwan

UP Yoddha retained their two corner defenders Nitesh Kumar and Sumit Sangwan before the Pro Kabaddi 2022 auction. Both players have been the backbone of Yoddhas' defense over the last few seasons.

Even though UP Yoddha signed Iranian right corner Abozar Mighani at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 auction, it is unlikely that they will alter their tried-and-tested corner pair of Nitesh and Sumit.

#6 Jaipur Pink Panthers - Sahul Kumar and Ankush Rathee

Right corner defender Sahul Kumar was retained by the Jaipur Pink Panthers after scoring 45 tackle points in 18 matches last season. Kumar's corner partner from Season 8, Sandeep Dhull, has moved to Dabang Delhi KC for Pro Kabaddi 2022.

New defender Ankush Rathee is likely to support Kumar in the corner department for Pro Kabaddi 2022.

#7 Haryana Steelers - Amir Hossein Bastami and Joginder Narwal

Pro Kabaddi Season 8-winning captain Joginder Narwal has moved to the Haryana Steelers. He will likely play in the left corner position for the team.

Young Iranian defender Amir Hossein Bastami will likely be Joginder's partner. Bastami was one of the costliest picks at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 auction.

#8 Gujarat Giants - Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal

Gujarat Giants signed three top-quality corner defenders, namely Baldev Singh, Rinku Narwal and Sandeep Kandola, at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 auction.

All three defenders can win matches single-handedly, but Gujarat may prefer Baldev and Rinku as their corner duo because they played together for the Bengal Warriors in their 2019 PKL-winning campaign.

#9 Dabang Delhi KC - Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull

Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC released their corner defenders Joginder Narwal and Sandeep Narwal ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 auction. They roped in former Jaipur Pink Panthers stars Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda to bolster their defense.

Left corner defender Dhull has scored 260 tackle points in his PKL career, while his teammate Hooda has earned 239 tackle points, including 12 High 5s.

#10 Telugu Titans - Vishal Bhardwaj and Ravinder Pahal

Two players who have always been in the race to win the Best Defender award, right corner Ravinder Pahal and left corner Vishal Bhardwaj, will play for the Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Both defenders are immensely talented and have a lot of experience under their belts. It should not be a surprise if the Titans score the most tackle points by any team this season.

#11 Bengal Warriors - Surender Nada and Shubham Shinde

Surender Nada is one of the most successful defenders in PKL history. The left corner defender has earned 267 tackle points in 92 games. He will have the support of Shubham Shinde in the corner department.

Shinde was with the Patna Pirates last season. He has scored 18 tackle points in 19 matches for Patna.

#12 Tamil Thalaivas - Sagar Rathee and Viswanath V

Last season's second-most successful defender Sagar Rathee will continue in the right corner position for the Tamil Thalaivas. He has earned 82 tackle points for the Chennai-based franchise.

Youngster Viswanath V is likely to support Sagar in the corner department. Viswanath has not played in the PKL, but fans were impressed with his all-round show in the 69th Senior National Championships, which took place earlier this year.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee