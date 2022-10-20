Pro Kabaddi 2022, Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL match 31, and telecast details

Puneri Paltan are all set to square off against the Bengal Warriors in the 31st match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Friday (October 21). On that note, let’s take a look at the Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors match prediction.

After a slow start, Puneri Paltan have picked up some pace and have jumped to fifth place in the points table with two wins, two losses, and one tied game. The Paltan from Pune have now won two back-to-back games, including a 26-25 victory against the Telugu Titans in their previous game. They will now be eyeing a hat-trick of wins.

The Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, are sitting fourth in the points table with three wins and two losses after their respective five matches. Their three-match winning streak was snapped by a 24-39 defeat against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last game. They will now look to bounce back immediately without slipping further.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 31

Date & Time: Friday, October 21, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Form Guide in PKL 2022

Puneri Paltan: WWLLT

Bengal Warriors: LWWWL

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Squad, PKL 2022

Puneri Paltan: Akash Santosh Shinde, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Fazel Atrachali, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Sanket Sawant, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahendra Prasad, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, and Govind Gurjar.

Bengal Warriors: Manoj Gowda K, Maninder Singh, R Guhan, Parshant Kumar, Balaji D, Parveen Satpal, Sakthivel R, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Soleiman Pahlevani, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Surender Nada, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Akash Pikalmunde, Shrikant Jadhav, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Vinod Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Girish Maruti Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Shubham Shinde, and Rohit.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

PUN Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Puneri Paltan Probable 7

Aslam Inamdar, Rakesh Ram, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Sombir, Fazel Atrachali (C)

BEN Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Bengal Warriors Probable 7

Maninder Singh (C), Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Girish Maruti

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Today PKL Match Prediction

Things are looking bright for Puneri Paltan as Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat are doing a wonderful job in the attack. Meanwhile, the addition of Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibakhsh has added solidity to the defense. The only issue Puneri Paltan have at the moment is the form of their cover defenders. They will look to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Maninder Singh had a rare day off at the office against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. The superstar raider will look to bounce back against the Paltan. Meanwhile, the form of Deepak Hooda is a cause of concern for the Bengal Warriors as the senior pro failed to take responsibility when Maninder Singh faltered. However, they still have all the quality to keep the Paltans at bay.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors are expected to win this fixture.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

