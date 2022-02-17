Pro Kabaddi 2022, Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL match, and telecast details

Puneri Paltan will face the Bengal Warriors in match no. 127 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Friday. In their previous meeting in January, Puneri Paltan emerged victorious 39-27. They need another win here to keep their top-six hopes alive.

The Paltan are currently seventh in the points table with 11 wins, eight losses and one tie from 20 games. The team needs to win their remaining games, and hope for other results to go their way to make the playoffs. They come into this fixture off a 43-31 win over Tamil Thalaivas 43-31.

Meanwhile, defending Champions Bengal Warrior's playoff hopes for the season have ended. They are currently tenth in the standings with eight wins, ten losses, and three ties from 21 games.

They have won just once in their last five games. In their previous clash, they beat Tamil Thaliavas 52-21, and would look to win their remaining matches to end their campaign on a high.

Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Match 127, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: February 18, 2022, Friday; 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan

Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar have been handling the raiding department well, consistently scoring points for the team. In the match against the Thalaivas, Mohit Goyat completed his Super 10, and ended the match with ten points.

Meanwhile, Inamdar tallied nine points. Their defence also had a fabulous outing, with Abhinesh Nadarajan completing his high 5, while Vishal Bharadwaj and captain Nitin Tomar scored four points apiece. Pune will hope to continue their fine form in this game as well.

Probable Playing 7: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Vishal Bharadwaj, Nitin Tomar, Sombir, Sanket Sawant.

Bengal Warriors

The Warriors combination of Maninder Singh and all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh proved to be a handful for the Thalaivas in the last match. While Maninder Singh scored 14 points, Nabibakhsh bagged 13.

Their defenders also looked good in the previous game, with Abozar Mighani completing a top-5 finish with six points, while Ran Singh ended the match with four points. The clash against Puneri Paltan is one the Warriors will be playing for pride, having lost to them earlier in the season.

Probable Playing 7: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh, Rohit, Amit Nirwal, Tapas Pal

Today's PKL Match Prediction

This match promises to be an intense affair, as Puneri Paltan are pushing for a place in the playoffs.

For the Bengal Warriors, beating Puneri Paltan would mean both teams will end their season series with one win apiece. The win would also help the Warriors overtake U Mumba in the points table. For Puneri Paltan, a win would keep their chances alive of qualifying for the playoffs.

The Paltan are likely to win this match, while the Bengal Warriors will look to stop them from winning.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

