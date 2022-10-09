Pro Kabaddi 2022, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL match 9, and telecast details

Puneri Paltan are all set to square off against Bengaluru Bulls in the ninth match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Sunday, October 9. With that being said, let's take a look at Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Prediction.

Puneri Paltan shared the spoils of 34-34 against the Patna Pirates in a thrilling encounter. The Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, defeated the Telugu Titans 34-29 in their opening game.

The Bulls will now try to build some early momentum this season with back-to-back victories. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan will be itching to register their first victory of the season.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 9

Date & Time: Sunday, 9, October 2022, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide in PKL 2022

Puneri Paltan: T

Bengaluru Bulls: L

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Squad, PKL 2022

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Fazel Atrachali, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahendra Prasad, and Govind Gurjar.

Bengaluru Bulls: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, GB More, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Rohit Kumar, Aman Antil, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Sachin Narwal, Rahul Khatik, Bharat Naresh, Rajnesh Narwal, Vikash Kandola, Sudhakar Krishanth Kadam, Neeraj Narwal, and Harmanjit Singh.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

PUN Team News

Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibakhsh are not available for selection.

Puneri Paltan Probable 7

Aslam Inamdar (C), Balasaheb Jadhav, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Alankar Patil, and Badal Singh.

BLR Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable 7

Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh (C), Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, and Aman.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Today PKL Match Prediction

Puneri Paltan had a fantastic game in attack against the Patna Pirates, but they gave away too many easy points in defense. They will have to shore up their defense against the Bulls.

The Bengaluru Bulls had a great game in both departments in their last outing against the Titans. However, their star raider Vikash Kandola struggled a bit with his new team. If he can find his rhythm quickly, the Bulls will be hard to stop.

Prediction: Bengaluru Warriors are expected to win this game against Puneri Paltan.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

