Pro Kabaddi 2022, Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL match 108, and telecast details

Puneri Paltan will be up against Gujarat Giants in the 108th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Tuesday (29 November). On that note, let’s take a look at the Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Match Prediction.

Puneri Paltan sits comfortably at the top of the points table with 12 wins and four losses from 18 games. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants are currently placed in the 11th position with five wins and 11 losses from 17 games.

Puneri Paltan are on a roll at the moment and are most likely to finish the season as table toppers. The Pune-based franchise is currently undefeated from their previous five games, including a massive 38-25 win over Telugu Titans in their previous fixture. They will look to continue their winning streak as they face a depleted Gujarat Giants in their upcoming contest.

The Giants are having a horrible season as they are winless in their previous five games, including a close 42-39 loss against Tamil Thalaivas in their previous fixture. They have a tough task ahead as they face table toppers Paltan.

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 108

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Form Guide in PKL 2022

Puneri Paltan: WWWWW

Gujarat Giants: LLLLL

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Squad, PKL 2022

Puneri Paltan: Fazel Atrachali, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahendra Prasad, and Govind Gurjar.

Gujarat Giants: Rinku Narwal, Ujjval Singh, Rakesh, Sonu, Sawin, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Baldev Singh, Purna Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rohan Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Gaurav Chhikhara, Dong Geon Lee, Sonu Singh, Sohit Malik, Pardeep Kumar, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Sandeep Kandola, Vinod Kumar, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Young Chang Ko, Manuj.

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

PUN Team News

There are no injury concerns for the Puneri Paltan team.

Puneri Paltan Probable 7

Fazel Atrachali (C), Pankaj Mohite, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Akash Shinde, Aslam Inamdar, and Sombir.

GUJ Team News

There are no injury concerns for the Gujarat Giants team.

Gujarat Giants Probable 7

Chandran Ranjit (C), Manuj, Parteek Dahiya, Arkam Shaikh, Sourav Gulia, Dong Geon, Sandeep Kandola

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Today's PKL Match Prediction

Puneri Paltan is playing as a combined unit at the moment. Pankaj Mohite and Aslam Inamdar were instrumental in their previous win against the Telugu Titans, scoring an impressive eight points a piece. They got brilliant support from Sanket Sawant and Fazel Atrachali as the defenders picked up four and three points respectively.

Parteek Dahiya was the lone warrior for Gujarat Giants as the raider registered an impressive Super 10 in their previous game against Tamil Thalaivas. However, no other raider or defender looked threatening as the team lost the game in a close contest.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan are expected to win this game.

