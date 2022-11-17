Pro Kabaddi 2022, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL match 84, and telecast details

Puneri Paltan will be up against Haryana Steelers in the 84th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Friday (November 18). On that note, let’s take a look at Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match prediction.

Only two points separate Puneri Paltan from table-toppers Bengaluru, as the Pune-based franchise is currently second in the points table with eight wins and four losses from 14 games. However, Haryana Steelers are currently placed ninth in the points table with five wins and seven losses from 14 games.

Puneri Paltan is just one win away from claiming the top spot in the points table. They are coming off a massive 43-27 win over Bengal Warriors in their previous fixture. They will look to continue their fine form as they face a competitive Haryana side in their upcoming match.

After back-to-back losses, Haryana Steelers finally managed to edge out Gujarat Giants 33-32 in a nail-biting contest. The team have a tough task ahead as they face an in-form Puneri Paltan in their upcoming match.

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 84

Date & Time: Friday, November 18, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Form Guide in PKL 2022

Puneri Paltan: W L W L W

Haryana Steelers: W L L W W

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Squad, PKL 2022

Puneri Paltan: Fazel Atrachali, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahendra Prasad, and Govind Gurjar.

Haryana Steelers: Nitin Rawal, Joginder Singh Narwal, Meetu, Jaideep, Naveen, Ankit, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vinay, Mohit, Lovepreet Singh, Manish Gulia, Amirhossein Bastami, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Manjeet, Sushil, K Prapanjan, and Rakesh Narwal.

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

PUN Team News

There are no injury concerns for the Puneri Paltan team.

Puneri Paltan Probable 7

Fazel Atrachali (C), Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Akash Shinde, Aslam Inamdar, and Sombir.

HAR Team News

There are no injury concerns for the Haryana Steelers team.

Haryana Steelers Probable 7

Joginder Narwal (C), Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, Nitin Rawal, and Amirhossein Bastami

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Today PKL Match Prediction

The star trio of Akash Shinde, Aslam Inamdar, and Mohit Goyat were instrumental in Pune’s win against Bengal Warriors, scoring 10, 9, and 8 points, respectively. They were brilliantly supported by the defensive unit of the team, as all the defenders were among the scorers, led by their skipper Fazel Atrachali.

Manjeet continued his good form against Gujarat Giants, as he scored 14 crucial points for the team. However, skipper Joginder Narwal and Jaideep led the defense, scoring 3 points a piece. The defenders of the team have a tough task ahead as they face the in-form raiders of Pune in their upcoming match.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan are expected to win this fixture.

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

