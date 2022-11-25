Pro Kabaddi 2022, Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans: Who will win today’s PKL Match 102, and telecast details

Puneri Paltan will be up against the Telugu Titans in the 102nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Saturday (November 26).

Puneri Paltan are sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with 11 wins and four losses from 17 games. Meanwhile, Telugu Titans are still struggling at the bottom of the points table with only two wins and 15 losses from 17 games.

Puneri Paltan are in red-hot form at the moment as they are currently undefeated in their last four games. They registered a convincing 39-32 win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous fixture and are looking like the favorites to finish the season as the table-toppers.

Meanwhile, nothing has gone the Telugu Titans' way this season as they are about to be knocked out of the competition and need a miracle to turn things around from hereon. They are coming off a heartbreaking 35-36 loss against the Patna Pirates in their previous fixture. The Titans have a tough task ahead as they face table-toppers Pune in their upcoming match.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 102

Date & Time: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Form Guide in PKL 2022

Puneri Paltan: WWWWL

Telugu Titans: LWLLL

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Squad, PKL 2022

Puneri Paltan: Fazel Atrachali, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahendra Prasad, and Govind Gurjar.

Telugu Titans: Monu Goyat, Muhammed Shihas S, Vinay, Prince, Palla Ramakrishna, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Mohit, Nitin, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Aman Kadian, Abhishek Singh, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, Mohit Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Adarsh T, Siddharth Desai, Vishal Bhardwaj, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Surjeet Singh, K Hanumanthu, Ravinder.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

PUN Team News

There are no injury concerns for the Puneri Paltan team.

Puneri Paltan Probable 7

Fazel Atrachali (C), Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Akash Shinde, Aslam Inamdar, and Sombir.

TEL Team News

There are no injury concerns for the Telugu Titans team.

Telugu Titans Probable 7

Parvesh Bhainswal (C), Siddharth Desai, Abhishek Singh, Prince D, Ankit, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Mohsen Maghsoudlou.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Today PKL Match Prediction

The star raiding trio of Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde were instrumental in Pune’s previous win against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, scoring nine, seven and six points, respectively. The defensive unit of the team supported their raiders well as Sombir and Abinesh Nadarajan picked up four and three points, respectively.

Siddharth Desai and Vishal Bhardwaj were the star performers for the Telugu Titans in their previous game against the Patna Pirates, picking up 18 and eight points, respectively. However, other players failed miserably as the team lost the game by the barest of margins. All the other players in the team need to step up in their upcoming matches.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan are expected to win this match.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

