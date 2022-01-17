Pro Kabaddi 2022, Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Puneri Paltan are all set to take on UP Yoddha in their next game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Puneri Paltan have blown hot and cold so far this season as they sit 10th in the points table with four wins and five losses in nine matches. The Paltan had a dismal start, but they have now picked up some steam with three wins in their last four games.

Puneri Paltan defeated U Mumba 42-23 in their previous game and will be eyeing a third win on the trot.

UP Yoddha, on the other hand, are now catching up after a slow start to the tournament. They are sixth in the points table with three wins, four losses and three tied games after ten matches.

However, the Yoddhas are now on a three-game undefeated run, including a 39-33 win over the Telugu Titans in the last game.

Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha, Match 60, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 17, 2022, Monday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan

With four raid points and five tackle points, Nitin Tomar was the star of the show for Puneri Paltan against U Mumba. Aslam Inamdar had another excellent game with six raid points in his account.

Meanwhile, Vishal Bhardwaj completed his High-5 with five tackle points in the defense. No changes are expected in their starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Nitin Tomar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj

UP Yoddha

In the last match, Pardeep Narwal completed another Super-10 with ten raid points against the Titans. Surender Gill and Shrikant Jadhav supported their senior with seven and five raid points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Nitesh Kumar returned to form with a bang as the skipper bagged a whopping seven tackle points. They are likely to field an unchanged starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Nitin Tomar's form is a massive boost for Puneri Paltan moving forward. Meanwhile, Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat are also contributing decently to the attack. Vishal Bhardwaj had a good last game, but Puneri Paltan are still not looking compact defensively.

At the same time, the raiding trio of the Yoddhas are improving with each passing game, and it is not good news for the opposition.

Moreover, their defensive players are also getting back to their best, and they are more than capable of neutralizing any attack in the league.

Prediction: The Uttar Pradesh-based club are expected to win this fixture.

Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

