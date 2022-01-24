Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Bengal Warriors, Puneri Paltan emerge victorious on a night of lopsided matches

A Pro Kabaddi 2022 double-header contest entertained the fans on January 24. The first match of the night featured Season 1 winners Jaipur Pink Panthers and defending champions Bengal Warriors.

The night ended with a clash between last season's runners-up Dabang Delhi KC and the in-form Puneri Paltan team. On that note, we will take a look at the results of the two games that took place earlier tonight.

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi result

Bengal Warriors returned to the top 6 of the PKL 2022 points table with a convincing victory over the Jaipur Pink Panthers. The Warriors beat the Pink Panthers by a scoreline of 41-22, riding on a Super 10 from their skipper Maninder Singh.

Maninder received good support from all-rounders Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Ran Singh. The two players contributed a total of 10 points to the Bengal Warriors' score against the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Arjun Deshwal and Amit Nagar were the top performers for the Jaipur-based franchise. While Arjun scored a Super 10, Amit chipped in with six points. Their efforts went in vain, though, as Jaipur lost the tie by 19 points.

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi result

Puneri Paltan, meanwhile, continued their top form with a 42-25 win over Dabang Delhi KC. Rising star Mohit Goyat shone for Pune, scoring 10 points in the game. Aslam Inamdar backed him up with eight points, while defender Sombir and captain Nitin Tomar contributed six points each.

Vijay was the best player for Dabang Delhi KC. In Naveen Kumar's absence, he scored eight points for the Dabangs. Young raider Neeraj Narwal, too, did well with six points.

However, a poor performance from the defense led to the Delhi-based franchise's 17-point defeat.

