Pro Kabaddi 2022, Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL match 92, and telecast details

Tamil Thalaivas are all set to face Bengal Warriors in the 92nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Monday (November 21). On that note, let’s take a look at the Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors match prediction.

Both teams are fighting hard to make it to the next round of the competition. Tamil Thalaivas are currently placed ninth in the points table with five wins and six losses from 14 games. Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors currently sit sixth in the points table with seven wins and five losses from 14 games.

After back-to-back losses, Tamil Thalaivas earned a hard-fought 33-33 tie against Patna Pirates in their previous fixture. Tamil Thalaivas have a tough task ahead as they face a competitive Bengal Warriors in their upcoming match.

On the other hand, Bengal Warriors have picked up the pace at just the right time this season. They have lost only once in their previous five games, including a convincing 36-28 victory over Telugu Titans in their previous match. They need to continue their winning momentum if they wish to make it to the next round of the competition.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 92

Date & Time: Monday, November 21, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors Form Guide in PKL 2022

Tamil Thalaivas: TLLWW

Bengal Warriors: WLWTW

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors Squad, PKL 2022

Tamil Thalaivas: Sagar, Arpit Saroha, Mohit, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Pawan Sehrawat, Visvanath V, Abhishek M, Himanshu, Narender, K Abhimanyu, Thanushan Laxmamohan, Himanshu Singh, Ashish, Sahil, Jatin, Md. Arif Rabbani, and Ankit.

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Parveen Satpal, Sakthivel R, Manoj Gowda K, Balaji D, R Guhan, Parshant Kumar, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Akash Pikalmunde, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Soleiman Pahlevani, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Girish Maruti Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Vinod Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Surender Nada, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Shubham Shinde, and Rohit.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

TAM Team News

There are no major injury concerns in this match.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable 7

Sagar (C), Narender, M. Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Sahil Gulia.

BEN Team News

There are no major injury concerns in this match.

Bengal Warriors Probable 7

Maninder Singh (C), Vaibhav Garje, Parveen Satpal, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde and Girish Ernak.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors Today PKL Match Prediction

Narender Hoshiyar destroyed Patna’s defense in their previous match and earned a well-deserved tie for his team. He scored 16 crucial points in the match. Sahil Singh was instrumental in the defense, as the defender picked up an impressive 4 points in the game. The team have a tough task ahead as they face an in-form Maninder Singh in the upcoming match.

Maninder Singh continued his good form against Telugu Titans, scoring 12 crucial points for his team. He received brilliant support from Shubham Shinde and Girish Ernak, as both defenders were among the scorers, picking up three points a piece. They will look to get more support from the players in the next game.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors to win the match.

