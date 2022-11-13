Pro Kabaddi 2022, Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL match 77, and telecast details

Tamil Thalaivas are all set to face Bengaluru Bulls in the 77th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Sunday (November 13). On that note, let’s take a look at the Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls match prediction.

Tamil Thalivas are currently placed ninth in the points table with five wins and as many losses from 12 games. As far as Bengaluru is concerned, they are just a victory away from claiming the top spot in the points table. They are currently placed third in the points table with seven wins and four losses from 12 games.

After being undefeated for five games, Tamil Thalaivas lost to table toppers Puneri Paltan 35-34 in a nail-biting game. They need to get back on track, as they face a strong Bengaluru Bulls side in their upcoming fixture.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls finally managed to register a convincing 36-33 victory over Haryana Steelers in their previous fixture. They will look to step up their game as a win in this match will take them to the top of the points table.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 77

Date & Time: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide in PKL 2022

Tamil Thalaivas: L W W T W

Bengaluru Bulls: W L L W W

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Squad, PKL 2022

Tamil Thalaivas: Sagar, Arpit Saroha, Mohit, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Pawan Sehrawat, Visvanath V, Abhishek M, Himanshu, Narender, K Abhimanyu, Thanushan Laxmamohan, Himanshu Singh, Ashish, Sahil, Jatin, Md. Arif Rabbani, and Ankit.

Bengaluru Bulls: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, GB More, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Sudhakar Krishanth Kadam, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Rahul Khatik, Bharat Naresh, Sachin Narwal, Lal Mohar Yadav, Rohit Kumar, Yash Hooda, Aman Antil, Vikash Kandola, Nageshor Tharu, Rajnesh Narwal, and Harmanjit Singh.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

TAM Team News

There are no major injury concerns in this match.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable 7

Sagar (C), Narender, M. Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Sahil Gulia.

BLR Team News

All players are expected to be available.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable 7

Mahender Singh (c), Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, and Saurabh Nandal, Aman.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Today PKL Match Prediction

Narender Hoshiyar continued his good form in the tournament as he notched up an impressive super 10 against Puneri Paltan. Meanwhile, the defense of the team is working really well at the moment. M Abishek and Ajinkya Pawar were unstoppable in their previous match, scoring 5 points each.

Same was the story for Bengaluru Bulls, as their defense combined really well against the Haryana Steelers. Mahender Singh led the team with an impressive high five, while Vikash Kandola and Bharat were also among the scorers with 4 points apiece. Neeraj Narwal was the star in the raiding department, as he missed his well-deserved super 10 by just a point.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls are the favorites to win this match.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

