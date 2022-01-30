Pro Kabaddi 2022, Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Tamil Thalaivas will face the Bengaluru Bulls in the 83rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Tamil Thalaivas are having another tough season,. and currently sit 10th in the points table with three wins and four defeats. They have played a whopping six tied matches. Their last five games have been winless, including a 24-52 loss to the Patna Pirates in the previous game.

The Bengaluru Bulls are having a decent run this season. They sit second in the league standings with eight wins, six losses and one tied game. However, the Bulls have lost some steam recently and have lost four of their last five matches, including a 34-45 loss to U Mumba in the previous fixture.

The Bengaluru Bulls defeated Tamil Thalaivas 38-30 when the two sides met earlier this season.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 83, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: 30th January 2022, Sunday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas

Ajinkya Pawar was their best raider in the last match against the Patna Pirates, earning five raid points. Meanwhile, Sagar produced another solid performance in the defense with a whopping eight tackle points.

Bhavani Rajput could replace Sagar Krishna in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7

Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar Krishna/Bhavani Rajput, Sagar, Himanshu

Bengaluru Bulls

With 14 raid points in the last match against U Mumba, Pawan Sehrawat added another Super-10 to his name. Saurabh Nandal was the best defender on the mat for the Bulls with four tackle points.

They are expected to remain unchanged.

Probable Playing 7

Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Deepak Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Tamil Thalaivas are misfiring big time in the attack as their raiders have not been able to score points consistently. Their defense is also looking scattered and failing to perform as a unit.

As far as Bengaluru Bulls are concerned, Pawan Sehrawat is not getting proper support in the attack. While their defense has performed decently, they need to be more compact.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls are expected to win this contest.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Tamil Thalaivas Bengaluru Bulls 4 votes so far