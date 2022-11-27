Pro Kabaddi 2022, Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL match 104, and telecast details

Tamil Thalaivas will face Gujarat Giants in the 104th game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Sunday (November 27).

Both teams need to step up their game, as the knockouts beckon. The Thalaivas are eighth in the points table, with seven wins and as many losses from 17 games. Meanwhile, the Giants are 11th with five wins and ten losses from 16 games.

After back-to-back wins, the Thalaivas lost 41-26 in a one-sided game against Jaipur Pink panthers in their last game. They need to play well if they wish to make the knockouts.

The Giants are having a tough season, as they're winless in their last five games. They lost 50-47 against the defending champions in a high-scoring thriller in their last game. They have a tough challenge against a determined Thalaivas side.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 104

Date & Time: Sunday, November 27, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Form Guide in PKL 2022

Tamil Thalaivas: L-W-W-T-L

Gujarat Giants: L-L-L-L-L

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Squad, PKL 2022

Tamil Thalaivas

Sagar, Arpit Saroha, Mohit, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Pawan Sehrawat, Visvanath V, Abhishek M, Himanshu, Narender, K Abhimanyu, Thanushan Laxmamohan, Himanshu Singh, Ashish, Sahil, Jatin, Md. Arif Rabbani, Ankit

Gujarat Giants

Rinku Narwal, Ujjval Singh, Rakesh, Sonu, Sawin, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Baldev Singh, Purna Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rohan Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Gaurav Chhikhara, Dong Geon Lee, Sonu Singh, Sohit Malik, Pardeep Kumar, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Sandeep Kandola, Vinod Kumar, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Young Chang Ko, Manuj.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7s

TAM Team News

No injury concerns

Tamil Thalaivas Probable 7

Sagar (C), Narender, M. Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Sahil Gulia

GUJ Team News

No injury concerns

Gujarat Giants Probable 7

Chandran Ranjit (C), Sonu, Parteek Dahiya, Arkam Shaikh, Sourav Gulia, Baldev Singh, Rinku Narwal

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Today PKL Match Prediction

The Thalaivas failed to play as a combined unit against the Panthers. Himanshu was the star raider, picking up seven crucial points. However, he lacked support from the defensive unit, as the team lost 15 points.

Parteek Dahiya single-handedly destroyed Delhi’s defence in their previous game, notching up 20 crucial points. He got brilliant support from Sonu Jaglan, who picked up nine points. However, the defense leaked too many points in a close loss.

Prediction: Tamil Thalaivas to win

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Tamil Thalaivas Gujarat Giants 0 votes