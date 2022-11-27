Pro Kabaddi 2022, Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL match 104, and telecast details

Tamil Thalaivas will face Gujarat Giants in the 104th game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Sunday (November 27).
Both teams need to step up their game, as the knockouts beckon. The Thalaivas are eighth in the points table, with seven wins and as many losses from 17 games. Meanwhile, the Giants are 11th with five wins and ten losses from 16 games.
After back-to-back wins, the Thalaivas lost 41-26 in a one-sided game against Jaipur Pink panthers in their last game. They need to play well if they wish to make the knockouts.
The Giants are having a tough season, as they're winless in their last five games. They lost 50-47 against the defending champions in a high-scoring thriller in their last game. They have a tough challenge against a determined Thalaivas side.
Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2022, Match Details
Match Name: Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 104
Date & Time: Sunday, November 27, 2022; 7:30 pm IST
Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Form Guide in PKL 2022
Tamil Thalaivas: L-W-W-T-L
Gujarat Giants: L-L-L-L-L
Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Squad, PKL 2022
Tamil Thalaivas
Sagar, Arpit Saroha, Mohit, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Pawan Sehrawat, Visvanath V, Abhishek M, Himanshu, Narender, K Abhimanyu, Thanushan Laxmamohan, Himanshu Singh, Ashish, Sahil, Jatin, Md. Arif Rabbani, Ankit
Gujarat Giants
Rinku Narwal, Ujjval Singh, Rakesh, Sonu, Sawin, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Baldev Singh, Purna Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rohan Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Gaurav Chhikhara, Dong Geon Lee, Sonu Singh, Sohit Malik, Pardeep Kumar, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Sandeep Kandola, Vinod Kumar, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Young Chang Ko, Manuj.
Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7s
TAM Team News
No injury concerns
Tamil Thalaivas Probable 7
Sagar (C), Narender, M. Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Sahil Gulia
GUJ Team News
No injury concerns
Gujarat Giants Probable 7
Chandran Ranjit (C), Sonu, Parteek Dahiya, Arkam Shaikh, Sourav Gulia, Baldev Singh, Rinku Narwal
Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Today PKL Match Prediction
The Thalaivas failed to play as a combined unit against the Panthers. Himanshu was the star raider, picking up seven crucial points. However, he lacked support from the defensive unit, as the team lost 15 points.
Parteek Dahiya single-handedly destroyed Delhi’s defence in their previous game, notching up 20 crucial points. He got brilliant support from Sonu Jaglan, who picked up nine points. However, the defense leaked too many points in a close loss.
Prediction: Tamil Thalaivas to win
Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details
TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar
Live Score Website: Sportskeeda
Poll : Who will win the match?
Tamil Thalaivas
Gujarat Giants
0 votes