Pro Kabaddi 2022, Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in the 129th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

Tamil Thalaivas continue to struggle this season. They suffered a 21-52 hammering at the hands of the Bengal Warriors in their last game. Their latest loss has extended the Thalaivas' losing streak to five matches.

The Thalaivas are now in 11th spot in the table with just five wins from 21 games. Thus, they are out of the race to make it to the top six.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, are still in with a slender chance. With just two games left, they will have to win both and hope for other results to go their way. Gujarat are placed eighth with eight wins and eight defeats from 20 games, gathering 57 points. They have had a decent run in their last five games with three wins, a tie and just one defeat.

Thus, Gujarat Giants have everything to play for whereas Tamil Thalaivas only have the opportunity to sign off from the tournament on a high.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Panthers Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants, Match 129, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: 18th February 2022, Friday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas had a poor outing against the Bengal Warriors. Himanshu was their top-scorer with seven raid points. Mohit and Sagar managed to pick up only two tackle points each in a disappointing contest.

Probable Playing 7: Himanshu Singh, PO Surjeet Singh, Himanshu, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Mohit, Sahil Surender.

Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants played out a 31-31 tie against Puneri Paltan in their most recent fixture. Rakesh HS had a good night for them, picking up a Super 10. Ajay Kumar supported him well with eight raid points.

Hadi Oshtorak was their top defender with three tackle points. Gujarat need to put up a better collective effort against the struggling Tamil Thalaivas in this match.

Probable Playing 7: Ajay Kumar, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Rakesh HS

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

Tamil Thalaivas have struggled throughout the season. As a result, they find themselves out of a playoff spot. Having lost five games in a row coming into this contest, they have all but pride to play for.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, have done better and are still in with an opportunity to make the top six. They will need to put their best foot forward and look to pile on the misery on Tamil Thalaivas with a big win.

Going by form and recent performances, the Gujarat Giants clearly hold the edge over their opponents in this fixture.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants to beat Tamil Thalaivas in this match.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

