Pro Kabaddi 2022, Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL Match 12, and telecast details

The Haryana Steelers won their first game of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 season against the Bengal Warriors. Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, were able to tie their first game despite their star player Pawan Sehrawat getting injured within the first 10 minutes of the match. He was carried out on a stretcher.

While the Steelers will look to continue their winning momentum, the Thalaivas will have a big task on their hands in the upcoming contest as they look to secure their first win in the absence of Pawan.

On that note. let's take a look at the Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL match prediction.

Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 12.

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 11; 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2022 Season Record

Haryana Steelers: W

Tamil Thalaivas: T

Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas Squad, PKL 2022

Haryana Steelers: Vinay, Meetu, Jaideep, Ankit, Mohit, Monu, Harsh, Naveen, Sunny, Manjeet, Nitin Rawal, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Sushil, K Prapanjan, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, and Rakesh Narwal.

Tamil Thalaivas: Sagar, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Abhishek M, Himanshu, Himanshu Singh, Mohit, Ashish, Sahil, Jatin, Narender, Pawan Sehrawat, Thanushan Laxmamohan, Md. Arif Rabbani, Visvanath V, Arpit Saroha, K Abhimanyu, and Ankit.

Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

HAR Team News

Iranian players won't be available for selection.

Haryana Steelers Probable 7

Ankit, Mohit, Joginder Narwal, Rakesh Narwal, Manjeet, Lovepreet Singh, and Nitin Rawa.

TAM Team News

Pawan Sehrawat won't be available for the match.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable 7

Ashish, Ajinkya Pawar, Visvanath V, Sagar, Himanshu, Mohit, and M Abhishek.

Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas Today PKL Match Prediction

In the absence of Pawan Sehrawat, Tamil Thalaivas will start as underdogs. Having won their first game, the Steelers will start as the favorites.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers to win the game.

Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First.Live

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Tamil Thalaivas Haryana Steelers 0 votes