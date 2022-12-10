Pro Kabaddi 2022, Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL match 131, and telecast details

Tamil Thalaivas are all set to face Haryana Steelers in the 131st match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Saturday (December 10). On that note, let’s take a look at the Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers match prediction.

Tamil Thalaivas have qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament as they will play UP Yoddhas in the second Eliminator to secure a semi-final berth. They are currently placed fifth in the points table with 10 wins and seven losses from 21 games.

The Thalaivas defeated UP Yoddhas 43-28 in their previous fixture and will look to keep their momentum going in upcoming matches.

However, Haryana Steelers have already been knocked out of the competition. They are currently eighth in the points table with nine wins and 10 losses from as many games. The Steelers are coming off a convincing 50-33 win over Telugu Titans in their previous fixture and will be looking to end their campaign on a high.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 131

Date & Time: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Form Guide in PKL 2022

Tamil Thalaivas: W W T W L

Haryana Steelers: W L W W W

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Squad, PKL 2022

Tamil Thalaivas: Sagar, Arpit Saroha, Mohit, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Pawan Sehrawat, Visvanath V, Abhishek M, Himanshu, Narender, K Abhimanyu, Thanushan Laxmamohan, Himanshu Singh, Ashish, Sahil, Jatin, Md. Arif Rabbani, and Ankit.

Haryana Steelers: Nitin Rawal, Joginder Singh Narwal, Meetu, Jaideep, Naveen, Ankit, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vinay, Mohit, Lovepreet Singh, Manish Gulia, Amirhossein Bastami, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Manjeet, Sushil, K Prapanjan, and Rakesh Narwal.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

TAM Team News

There are no major injury concerns in this match.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable 7

Ajinkya Pawar (C), Narender, M. Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Arpit Saroha and Sahil Gulia.

HAR Team News

There are no major injury concerns in this match.

Haryana Steelers Probable 7

Nitin Rawal (C), Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Vinay, Rakesh Narwal, Monu Hooda

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Today PKL Match Prediction

The Thalaivas' star raiding duo of Narender Hoshiyar and Ajinkya Pawar were instrumental in the side's previous win against UP Yoddhas, scoring an impressive 10 and 9 points respectively. They got brilliant support from the defensive unit as all the defenders were among the scorers led by Arpit Saroha, who missed his well-deserved high five by just one point.

The Haryana Steelers' defenders were instrumental in the side's previous win against the Telugu Titans, led by their skipper Nitin Rawal, who registered an impressive high five in the game. Meanwhile, Rakesh Narwal was the star in the raiding department as the raider notched up 11 crucial points in the game.

Prediction: Tamil Thalaivas are the favorites to win this match

