Pro Kabaddi 2022, Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans: Who will win today’s PKL Match 60, and telecast details

Tamil Thalaivas are all set to face the Telugu Titans in the 60th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 (PKL) on Saturday (November 5).

Tamil Thalaivas have just returned to winning ways after a disappointing start to the season. They were unbeaten in their previous three games and are currently placed 11th in the points table with three wins and four losses from nine games.

However, nothing has worked for the Telugu Titans this season, who are languishing at the bottom of the points table with a single win and seven losses from 10 games.

Tamil Thalaivas were involved in a hard-fought 41-41 tie with the Bengal Warriors in their previous fixture. They will be keen to continue their unbeaten run against the weak Telugu Titans in their upcoming fixture.

The Telugu Titans are coming into this contest on the back of a close 37-40 loss to U Mumba in the previous match. They need to somehow get back to winning ways, otherwise, it will be too difficult for them to make it to the next stage of the tournament.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 60

Date & Time: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Form Guide in PKL 2022

Tamil Thalaivas: TWWLL

Telugu Titans: LLLLL

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Squad, PKL 2022

Tamil Thalaivas: Sagar, Arpit Saroha, Mohit, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Pawan Sehrawat, Visvanath V, Abhishek M, Himanshu, Narender, K Abhimanyu, Thanushan Laxmamohan, Himanshu Singh, Ashish, Sahil, Jatin, Md. Arif Rabbani, and Ankit.

Telugu Titans: Monu Goyat, Muhammed Shihas S, Vinay, Prince, Palla Ramakrishna, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Mohit, Nitin, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Aman Kadian, Abhishek Singh, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, Mohit Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Adarsh T, Siddharth Desai, Vishal Bhardwaj, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Surjeet Singh, K Hanumanthu, Ravinder

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

TAM Team News

Pawan Sehrawat has been ruled out of PKL 9.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable 7

Narender, M. Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar and Sahil Gulia.

TEL Team News

There are no major injury concerns in this match.

Telugu Titans Probable 7

Siddharth Desai, Abhishek Singh, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit, Vishal Bhardwaj and Mohsen Maghsoudlou

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Today PKL Match Prediction

A combined effort from both the raiders and defenders handed the Tamil Thalaivas a much-needed tie in their previous fixture against the Bengal Warriors.

Narender Hoshiyar was once again the star performer, scoring 15 points. He got brilliant support from Ajinkya Pawar, who scored nine points. Mohit and Abhishek took charge in defense, scoring five and three points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Desai scored an outstanding 18 points on his return to form against U Mumba. He received brilliant support from Parvesh Bhainswal, who scored eight points, including a crucial high five. The team will eagerly want other players to step up and help the star raider.

Prediction: Tamil Thalaivas are expected to win this match

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

