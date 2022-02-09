Pro Kabaddi 2022, Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Tamil Thalaivas will clash with UP Yoddha in the 104th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

UP Yoddha's season has been marred by inconsistency as they sit seventh in the points table with six wins, eight losses, and three tied games.

In their last match, the Yoddha halted their four-game losing run with a 39-35 win over the Telugu Titans and will be eager to get back into the groove with back-to-back wins.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold this season. They are eighth in the league standings with five wins, six wins and six tied games. They have lost their last two matches, including a 29-37 loss to the Haryana Steelers in the previous match.

Tamil Thalaivas defeated UP Yoddha 39-33 in an earlier contest between the two sides this season.

Today's game will be a vital contest for both teams in the race to the top six. While the Thalaivas could get to the top six with a win, the Yoddhas will be itching to avenge their loss and climb up to fifth place in the league.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha, Match 104, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: February 9, 2022, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet and Ajinkya Pawar each scored eight raid points in the last match against the Haryana Steelers. Meanwhile, Surjeet Singh was solid in defense with four tackle points.

Athul MS is expected to replace Bhavani Rajput in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Athul MS/Bhavani Rajput

UP Yoddha

Surender Gill completed his Super-10 with 12 raid points in the last match against the Telugu Titans. Meanwhile, Shrikant Jadhav also added eight raid points in the attack. In defense, Sumit bagged three points for the Yoddhas.

No changes are expected in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shubham Kumar, Gurdeep

Today's PKL Match Prediction

While the Thalaivas are looking settled in the attack, their defense is still looking shaky. Barring Surjeet Singh and Sagar, other defenders failed to open their accounts in the previous match.

UP Yoddha has been working decently in attack. However, Pardeep Narwal's form is still a cause of concern for them. They are still making unforced errors in defense and will have to tighten it up quickly.

Prediction: UP Yoddha are expected to win this contest.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha live telecast details and channel list

T.V.: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

