Pro Kabaddi 2022, Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas: Who will win today’s PKL match 125, and telecast details

Tamil Thalaivas will be up against UP Yoddhas in the 125th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Wednesday (December 7). On that note, let’s take a look at the Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas match prediction.

Tamil Thalaivas have climbed up the points table and are now in fifth spot with nine wins, seven losses, and four ties. Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas are just ahead in the fourth spot, winning 11, losing seven, and drawing two.

Tamil Thalaivas have performed brilliantly in their recent games, losing just one of their last five matches, and are currently on a three-game undefeated streak. In their previous game, they defeated the Telugu Titans comprehensively 52-24 and will now look for another win to qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas lost their last game 35-38 against the Bengaluru Bulls but still made it to the playoffs. It was their first defeat in their previous five games, and they will now be aiming to get back to winning ways.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 125

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Form Guide in PKL 2022

Tamil Thalaivas: WLWDW

UP Yoddhas: WWWWL

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Squad, PKL 2022

Tamil Thalaivas: Sagar, Arpit Saroha, Mohit, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Pawan Sehrawat, Visvanath V, Abhishek M, Himanshu, Narender, K Abhimanyu, Thanushan Laxmamohan, Himanshu Singh, Ashish, Sahil, Jatin, Md. Arif Rabbani, Ankit.

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep Sangwan, Surender Gill, Durgesh Kumar, Sumit Sangwan, Nitin Tomar, Aman Hooda, Ashu Singh, Nitin Panwar, Jaideep Sharma, Gulveer Singh, Nehal B Sawal Desai, Abozar Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Anil Kumar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Mahipal Narwal, Babu Murugesan.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

TAM Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable 7

Narender, M Abhishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar (C), Arpit Saroha, Sahil Gulia

UP Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

UP Yoddhas Probable 7

Pardeep Narwal (C), Ashu Singh, Gurdeep, Sandeep Narwal, Rohit Tomar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Today PKL Match Prediction

The match between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddhas is expected to be an exciting one, given both teams have been brilliant recently. Both sides have displayed consistent and all-round performances, making it difficult to choose a winner.

Prediction: The match will end in a Tie.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

