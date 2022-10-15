Pro Kabaddi 2022, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC: Who will win today’s PKL match 20, and telecast details

Telugu Titans will battle against Dabang Delhi KC in the 20th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Saturday (15th October). On that note, Let’s take a look at the Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Prediction.

Dabang Delhi have begun their title defense strongly as they sit at the top of the league standings with wins in all three games. They defeated UP Yoddhas 44-42 in their previous game and will be looking to extend their winning streak.

The Telugu Titans, on the other hand, are currently sitting ninth in the points table with a single win and two losses after three games. They had an unpleasant start with two consecutive defeats. However, the Titans have managed to bounce back by edging out the Patna Pirates 30-21 in their previous fixture. They will now be looking to move up the points table with consecutive victories.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 20

Date & Time: Saturday, 15th October 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide in PKL 2022

Telugu Titans: W L L

Dabang Delhi: W W W

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC Squad, PKL 2022

Telugu Titans: Muhammed Shihas S, Ankit Beniwal, Ravinder Pahal, Vinay, Rajnish, Prince, Palla Ramakrishna, Vijay Kumar, Aman Kadian, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, Mohit Pahal, Mohit, Nitin, Abhishek Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Siddharth Desai, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Surjeet Singh, K Hanumanthu, Monu Goyat, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, and Ravinder.

Dabang Delhi KC: Monu Ashish Narwal, Reza Katoulinezhad, Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Aakash, Tejas Maruti Patil, Ashu Malik, Vijay Malik, Vinay Kumar, Dipak, Manjeet, Md. Liton Ali, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Suraj Panwar, Amit Hooda, Anil Kumar, and Vijay.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

TEL Team News

Hamid Nader and Mohsen Jafari are available for selection.

Telugu Titans Probable 7

Siddharth Desai, Surjeet Singh (C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Vinay, Monu Goyat, Vijay Kumar/Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Bhardwaj

DEL Team News

Reza Katoulinezhad is available for selection.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable 7

Naveen Kumar (C), Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan Sandeep Dhull

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC Today PKL Match Prediction

Monu Goyat led the Titans in the attack against the Pirates, while Siddharth Desai did a decent job supporting him. However, they still need an in-form third raider to support them. The Titans must also solve their issue in the right corner as they dropped Ravinder Pahal in the last game but his replacement Vijay Kumar failed to leave a mark.

Meanwhile, everything is working for Dabang Delhi so far and they will be looking to carry their form forward.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC are expected to win this contest.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Telugu Titans Dabang Delhi KC 0 votes