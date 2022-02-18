Pro Kabaddi 2022, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi: Who will win today’s PKL match, and telecast details

Dabang Delhi will take on Telegu Titans in the Pro-Kabaddi League in Bengaluru on Friday.

Delhi sealed their place in the playoffs through a victory against table-toppers Patna Pirates on Thursday. They will now take on a team that has had the worst campaign of all participating teams.

The Titans have nothing but pride at stake to end a dismal campaign on a high, while Delhi still have something to play for. By winning this match, they will ensure second spot in the standings.

The 26-23 win over the Patna Pirates wasn’t as impressive as it looked on paper. The Pirates experimented a lot in that match, and gave most of their untested players a go. That helped ease Delhi’s place in the playoffs.

Telugu Titans, meanwhile, have lost their last four games, including their previous clash against Jaipur Pink Panthers 54-35.

Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi, Match 128, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: February 18, 2022, Friday; 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans

With nothing to gain, the Titans may not make much change. All their key players are likely to play, while some fringe ones may get a look-in as substitutes.

After his nine points against the Pink Panthers, Galla Raju is certain to play. Ankit Beniwal and Adarsh T are their other key raiders. Surinder Singh should lead the defence.

It will be interesting to see if Sandeep Kandola comes back to the starting 7. If he does, it might be at the expense of C Arun or Akash Choudhary. Muhammed Shihas is likely to continue in the starting 7.

Probable Starting 7: Ankit Beniwal, Galla Raju, Adarsh T, Surinder Singh, Sandeep Kandola, Muhammed Shihas, Akash Choudhary.

Dabang Delhi

Naveen Kumar didn’t feature prominently against Patna. However, he is likely to start again to regain his form before the playoffs. Despite just one point in the match, Sandeep Narwal was too important to be dropped in a key game.

Meanwhile, Vijay has been good this season, and has scored seven points as a raider. In the upcoming match, though, there is a chance of Manjeet or Neeraj Narwal being brought to the starting 7. If that happens, Ashu Malik may have to sit out for a while.

Meanwhile, Manjeet Chillar registered a high-five to lead the defensive unit of Delhi. Krishan Dhull has been one of the best finds of the season for Delhi. The two men should helm the corners for their team in the upcoming games.

Probable Starting 7: Naveen Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Neeraj Narwal, Manjeet Chillar, Jeeva Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Vijay.

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

With Delhi pumped up for another win and the Titans out of the reckoning, it’s hard to see any result other than a win for Delhi in this match.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi to win

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Telugu Titans Dabang Delhi KC 0 votes so far