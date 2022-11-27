Pro Kabaddi 2022, Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL match 107, and telecast details

The Telugu Titans will lock horns with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 107th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 (PKL 2022) on Monday, November 28. On that note, let’s take a look at the Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match prediction.

The Titans are already out of the competition, having struggled all season, and are at the bottom of the PKL 2022 points table with 16 losses from 18 games. Meanwhile, the Panthers are currently placed second in the points table with 11 wins and six losses from 17 games.

Nothing has gone the Telugu Titans' way this season as they have managed to win just two out of the 18 games they have played this season. They are coming off a humiliating 38-25 loss against table-toppers Puneri Paltan in their previous game. They have a tough task ahead against an in-form Jaipur side.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers are on a roll at the moment as they are currently undefeated in their previous five games. They are coming off an impressive 41-26 victory over Tamil Thalaivas in their previous fixture.

The Panthers will look to extend their winning streak when they face a depleted Titans side in their upcoming match.

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 107.

Date & Time: Monday, November 28, 2022, 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide in PKL 2022

Telugu Titans: L L W L L.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: W L W W W.

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad, PKL 2022

Telugu Titans: Monu Goyat, Muhammed Shihas S, Vinay, Prince, Palla Ramakrishna, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Mohit, Nitin, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Aman Kadian, Abhishek Singh, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, Mohit Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Adarsh T, Siddharth Desai, Vishal Bhardwaj, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Surjeet Singh, K Hanumanthu, Ravinder.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sunil Kumar, Deepak, Reza Mirbagheri, Ashish, Ankush, Navneet, Sahul Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Lucky Sharma, Bhavani Rajput, Woosan KO, Nitin Chandel, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Devank, Nitin Panwar, Abhishek KS, Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade.

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

TEL Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Telugu Titans Probable 7

Parvesh Bhainswal (C), Adarsh T, Abhishek Singh, Prince D, Ankit, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Mohsen Maghsoudlou.

JAI Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable 7

Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith, Rahul Chaudhary, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush and Sahul Kumar.

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Today PKL Match Prediction

Adarsh T was the lone warrior for the Titans in their previous fixture against Puneri Paltan as the raider scored nine crucial points in the game.

However, the team missed their star raider Siddharth Desai badly and lost the game by a massive 13-point margin. The defensive unit of the team failed miserably against the in-form raiders from the Puneri Paltan.

The Panthers, meanwhile, played as a combined unit in their previous win against Tamil Thalaivas. Arjun Deshwal was the star raider in the match as he scored an impressive 12 points for his team. Ankush led the charge of the defensive unit as the defender registered an impressive high five in the game.

Given their respective positions in the PKL 2022 table and their recent form, Jaipur should come out on top from this match-up.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers are expected to win this game

