Pro Kabaddi 2022, Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

The Telugu Titans clash with Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 123rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

The Titans' woes continue this season. They remain at the very bottom of the table, having accumulated 27 points from a solitary win, four ties and 15 losses. The Titans will be entering this match on the back of four defeats in their last five games.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile, are also fighting to keep their top-six hopes alive. They fought back after consecutive defeats to beat U Mumba 44-28 in their last game. With nine wins, as many defeats and two ties from 20 matches, Jaipur have climbed to seventh spot in the table.

This will be a crucial game for Jaipur, keeping the race for the top six in mind. The Telugu Titans, on the other hand, only have pride to play for in the remainder of the season.

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 123, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: 16th February 2022, Wednesday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans

Rajnish had an impressive showing with a Super 10 in their last match against the Patna Pirates, although the Titans eventually suffered a defeat. Ankit Beniwal had a decent outing as well, with five raid and two tackle points.

However, the Telugu Titans have simply failed to click as a unit throughout the season. They will require the entire team to step up and perform if they have to give themselves a win here.

Probable Playing 7: Ankit Beniwal, Rajnish, Akash Choudhary, Adarsh T, C Arun, Surender Singh, Muhammed Shihas

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal had a stellar night against U Mumba, picking up a whopping 17 raid points in the game. Brijendra Choudhary had a decent night with six raid and two tackle points as well. Their defense was successful as a unit once again with Nitin, Sandeep and Vishal all picking up three points each.

Probable Playing 7: Arjun Deshwal, Brijendra Chaudhary, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Shaul Kumar, Vishal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin Rawal.

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

The Telugu Titans have simply failed to show up this season. The Titans are completely down on morale and confidence as they head into this clash.

Meanwhile, Arjun Deshwal continues to carry the Panthers forward as far as the raiding is concerned. Their defense has done pretty well in tandem throughout the season.

The Titans' raiders will have an uphill task putting past this defense. Jaipur are certainly favorites to come out on top.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers to beat Telugu Titans.

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Telugu Titans Jaipur Pink Panthers 4 votes so far