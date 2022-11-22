Pro Kabaddi 2022, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: Who will win today’s PKL Match 95, and telecast details

The Telugu Titans will be up against the Patna Pirates in the 95th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Tuesday (November 22).

The Titans are still struggling at the bottom of the points table with two wins and 14 losses from 16 games. Three-time champions Patna are also facing a dip in form as they currently sit ninth in the points table with six wins and as many losses from 15 games.

The Telugu Titans finally ended their losing streak against U Mumba by registering a convincing 32-26 win in their previous fixture. However, the team still has a long way to go in the tournament as its chances of making it to the next round of the competition are highly unlikely.

Meanwhile, after a bright start to the tournament, the Patna Pirates are now winless in their last three games, including a disappointing 27-30 loss against Dabang Delhi KC in their previous fixture. They need to get back to winning ways as they face a depleted Telugu Titans in their upcoming match.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 95

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Form Guide in PKL 2022

Telugu Titans: WLLLL

Patna Pirates: LTLWW

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Squad, PKL 2022

Telugu Titans: Monu Goyat, Muhammed Shihas S, Vinay, Prince, Palla Ramakrishna, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Mohit, Nitin, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Aman Kadian, Abhishek Singh, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, Mohit Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Adarsh T, Siddharth Desai, Vishal Bhardwaj, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Surjeet Singh, K Hanumanthu, Ravinder.

Patna Pirates: Neeraj Kumar, Rohit Gulia, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anuj Kumar, Sachin, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Monu, Anand Surendra Tomar, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Sunil, Rohit, Abdul Insamam S, Sajin Chandrasekar, Naveen Sharma, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

TEL Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

Telugu Titans Probable 7

Parvesh Bhainswal (C), Siddharth Desai, Abhishek Singh, Prince D, Ankit, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Mohsen Maghsoudlou.

PAT Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

Patna Pirates Probable 7

Neeraj Kumar (C), Anuj Kumar, Manish, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Today PKL Match Prediction

The Telugu Titans played as a combined unit in their previous fixture against U Mumba. Siddharth Desai continued his fine form in the tournament by notching up nine crucial points for his team. Vishal Bhardwaj and Parvesh Bhainswal were instrumental in the defense, scoring four and three points, respectively.

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh put up a record-breaking performance against Dabang Delhi KC in their previous match with his 19-point haul. However, all other players failed miserably as the team lost by the barest of margins. That said, the Pirates are still the favorites to win, considering their overall form.

Prediction: Patna Pirates are the favorites to win the match.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Telugu Titans Patna Pirates 0 votes