Pro Kabaddi 2022, Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL match 27, and telecast details

Telugu Titans will lock horns with Puneri Paltan in the 27th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Tuesday, October 18. On that note, let’s take a look at the Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Match Prediction.

Telugu Titans are reliving the nightmare of last season all over again after a terrible start to their campaign. They are 10th in the points table with a single win and three losses after four matches. The Titans lost their previous game 26-46 to Dabang Delhi and are now getting desperate for a few wins under their belt to build some momentum.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, are eighth in the league standings with one win, one tie, and two losses after four matches. They finally managed to translate their performance into a win by defeating U Mumba 30-28 in their previous fixture. The Paltan from Pune will now look to notch up consecutive victories to move upward in the points table.

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 27

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Form Guide in PKL 2022

Telugu Titans: LWLL

Puneri Paltan: WLLT

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Squad, PKL 2022

Telugu Titans: Ravinder Pahal, Vinay, Muhammed Shihas S, Ankit Beniwal, Rajnish, Prince, Palla Ramakrishna, Mohit Pahal, Mohit, Nitin, Abhishek Singh, Vijay Kumar, Aman Kadian, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, Parvesh Bhainswal, Siddharth Desai, Monu Goyat, Vishal Bhardwaj, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Surjeet Singh, K Hanumanthu, Adarsh T, and Ravinder.

Puneri Paltan: Fazel Atrachali, Sanket Sawant, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Akash Santosh Shinde, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, D Mahendra Prasad, and Govind Gurjar.

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

TEL Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Telugu Titans Probable 7

Siddharth Desai, Surjeet Singh (C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Vinay, Monu Goyat, Vijay Kumar, and Vishal Bhardwaj.

PUN Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Puneri Paltan Probable 7

Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Rakesh Ram, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Gaurav Khatri, and Fazel Atrachali (C).

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Today PKL Match Prediction

Nothing has worked for Telugu Titans so far. In fact, they haven’t been able to find their best first seven after the first four games. The Titans will have to perform as a unit to get out of this slump.

At the same time, things are looking bright for Puneri Paltan. While Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat are carrying out their duties in the attack, the arrival of ‘the Sultan’ Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibakhsh has strengthened their defense.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan are expected to win this match.

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

