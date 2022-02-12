Pro Kabaddi 2022, Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Puneri Paltan will lock horns with the struggling Telugu Titans in the 112th match of Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Saturday.

Out of the blue, the Paltan produced a superlative effort in their last match against the Haryana Steelers to record a thumping 45-27 win. The team management must be wondering why they couldn’t produce such performances more often this season.

Another key event for the Paltan was the arrival of Rahul Chaudhari in the playing 7. After having to sit out for most of the season, the veteran Indian kabaddi star made his presence felt with three points.

Now, the Paltan will have to face the team lying hopelessly at the bottom of the points table – Telugu Titans. The latter side endured another disappointing outing in their last game when they lost 32-34 to Gujarat Giants. Once again, the Titans fluffed their lines when they needed to hold their nerves.

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, Match 112, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: February 12, 2022, Saturday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans

Though they lost to the Gujarat Giants, the Titans didn’t play all that badly. The defense performed reasonably well.

Adarsh T and Surinder Singh were good and so was C Arun. Along with Akash Choudhary and captain Sandeep Kandola, they form a good defensive unit.

The raiding party is being led by Rajnish, who had a good game against Gujarat, with a Super 10 under his belt. However, there was very little support from Ankit Beniwal.

For the next match, the Titans may well bring in Galla Raju into the starting 7 in place of Ankit. Raju scored four points after coming off the bench in the last game.

Probable Starting 7: Rajnish, Galla Raju, Adarsh T, Surinder Singh, C Arun, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola

Puneri Paltan

The very impressive win by Paltan was fashioned by a very good performance from their defense. The leading star was Sombir, who pulled off seven tackles.

Interestingly, even raider Aslam Inamdar contributed to the defense department with a couple of tackle points. The entire team worked collectively to make life difficult for the Steelers’ raiders.

Mohit Goyat was the best performer among the raiders. Between him and Aslam Inamdar, it’s impossible to pick who would be more dangerous on a given day. With Rahul Chaudhari also now available, the two will have greater support.

It will be interesting to see whether Rahul starts the match or again comes off the bench in this game.

Probable Starting 7: Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sombir, Nitin Tomar

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

The way Puneri Paltan played was not expected, especially after their big loss to the Patna Pirates the day before. It’s very hard to predict how they would perform on a given day. Also, this being their third match in as many days, one wonders whether fatigue will set in.

This would be a match between two good defensive units. Puneri Paltan would go in as the favorites.

But that doesn’t mean that the Titans are out of contention. Like most matches this season, this one too could go either way. At the moment, though, the Paltan have to be the favorites.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win this contest.

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Live Telecast Details and Channels List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

