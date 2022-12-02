Pro Kabaddi 2022, Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL Match 116, and telecast details

The Telugu Titans will lock horns with the Tamil Thalaivas in the 116th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Saturday (December 3).

The Telugu Titans have already been knocked out of the tournament and will look to give chances to more players in their upcoming matches. They are currently placed at the bottom of the points table with two wins and 17 losses from 19 games, Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas are placed fifth in the points table with eight wins and seven losses from as many games.

Nothing has gone the Telugu Titans' way this season as they have won only once in their last five games. They are coming off a humiliating 28-48 defeat against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous game.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, have picked up the pace at just the right time as they have lost once in their last five games, including a thrilling 37-37 tie against Dabang Delhi KC in their previous fixture. They will look to continue their winning streak against the struggling Telugu side in their upcoming match.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 116

Date & Time: Saturday, December 3, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide in PKL 2022

Telugu Titans: LLLWL

Tamil Thalaivas: TWLWW

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Squad, PKL 2022

Telugu Titans: Monu Goyat, Muhammed Shihas S, Vinay, Prince, Palla Ramakrishna, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Mohit, Nitin, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Aman Kadian, Abhishek Singh, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, Mohit Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Adarsh T, Siddharth Desai, Vishal Bhardwaj, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Surjeet Singh, K Hanumanthu, Ravinder.

Tamil Thalaivas: Sagar, Arpit Saroha, Mohit, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Pawan Sehrawat, Visvanath V, Abhishek M, Himanshu, Narender, K Abhimanyu, Thanushan Laxmamohan, Himanshu Singh, Ashish, Sahil, Jatin, Md. Arif Rabbani, Ankit.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

TEL Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Telugu Titans Probable 7

Parvesh Bhainswal (C), Adarsh T, Abhishek Singh, Prince D, Vijay Kumar, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Mohsen Maghsoudlou.

TAM Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable 7

Ajinkya Pawar (C), Narender, M. Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Sahil Gulia and Arpit Saroha

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Today PKL Match Prediction

Parvesh Bhainswal and Vishal Bhardwaj were the star performers for the Telugu Titans in their previous fixture against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, scoring seven and four points, respectively. However, the raiding department of the team failed miserably and as a result, the team lost the game by a massive 20-point margin.

Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, played as a combined unit and earned a hard-fought draw in their previous game against Dabang Delhi KC. Narender Hoshiyar led the team and picked up 14 crucial points in the game. He got brilliant support from the defensive unit as all the defenders were among the scorers.

Considering the contrasting fortunes of the two teams this season, the Thalaivas are the favorites to come through this contest.

Prediction: Tamil Thalaivas to win the match.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

