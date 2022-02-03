Pro Kabaddi 2022, Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

It is time for the South Indian derby as the Telugu Titans prepare to face Tamil Thalaivas in the 91st match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Tamil Thalaivas have been marred by inconsistency and their inability to close out matches has haunted them this season. They sit 10th in the points table with four wins, four losses and six ties. The Thalaivas defeated the Bengaluru Bulls 42-24 in their previous fixture and will look to build some momentum with consecutive wins.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans are yet to turn up this season as they languish at the bottom of the league standings with only one win, ten losses and three tied matches. The Titans are winless in their last three games, including a 39-39 stalemate against the Haryana Steelers in the previous game.

Both sides shared the spoils after playing out an enthralling 40-40 draw on the opening day of the competition. However, the story has been different since then, and the Thalaivas will eye the top-four spot with a vital victory.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 91, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: 3rd February 2022, Thursday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans

Ankit Beniwal scored 10 raid points in the last match against the Haryana Steelers. Rohit Kumar contributed with five raid points and three tackle points. Meanwhile, Sandeep Kandola completed his High-5 in the defense with six tackle points.

No changes are expected in their starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Ankit Beniwal, Rohit Kumar, Aadarsh T, Surinder Singh, C Arun, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola

Tamil Thalaivas

In the last match against Bengaluru Bulls, Ajinkya Pawar scored 10 raid points, while Manjeet added seven raid points. In the defense, Sagar completed another High-5 with five tackle points.

They are likely to field an unchanged starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, M Abhishek, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Sahil Gulia

Today's PKL Match Prediction

It was a much-improved performance in attack for the Titans in the last match. But they still made numerous unforced errors in defense. The Hyderabad-based franchise must uplift their defensive game to challenge their opponents.

At the same time, it was a complete performance from the Thalaivas against the Bulls. If they can perform like this consistently, they might be able to get back in the contention for a playoffs spot.

Prediction: Tamil Thalaivas are likely to win this contest.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

