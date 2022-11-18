Pro Kabaddi 2022, Telugu Titans vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL Match 88, and telecast details

The Telugu Titans will be up against U Mumba in the 88th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Saturday (November 19).

The Telugu Titans are having a season to forget at the moment. They are still struggling at the bottom of the points table with only one win and 14 losses from 15 games.

Meanwhile, U Mumba are currently placed fifth in the points table with eight wins and six losses from 14 games.

The Titans are coming off another disappointing 28-36 loss against the Bengal Warriors in their previous fixture. They will be eager to get their second win of the season against a competitive Mumbai side in the upcoming match.

After back-to-back wins, U Mumba are coming off a massive 22-32 loss against Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous encounter. They will look to get back on track as they face a depleted Telugu Titans in their upcoming match.

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 88

Date & Time: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Form Guide in PKL 2022

Telugu Titans: LLLLL

U Mumba: LWWLL

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Squad, PKL 2022

Telugu Titans: Monu Goyat, Muhammed Shihas S, Vinay, Prince, Palla Ramakrishna, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Mohit, Nitin, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Aman Kadian, Abhishek Singh, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, Mohit Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Adarsh T, Siddharth Desai, Vishal Bhardwaj, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Surjeet Singh, K Hanumanthu, Ravinder.

U Mumba: Surinder Singh, Gholamabbas Korouki, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Shivam, Ankush, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rinku, Rahul, Kamlesh, Mohit, Kiran Laxman Magar, Guman Singh, Rupesh, Sachin, Ashish, Prince, and Satywan

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7

TEL Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

Telugu Titans Probable 7

Parvesh Bhainswal (C), Siddharth Desai, Abhishek Singh, Prince D, Ankit, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Mohsen Maghsoudlou.

MUM Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

U Mumba Probable 7

Rinku (C), Guman Singh, Kiran Magar, Ashish, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, and Mohit

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Today PKL Match Prediction

The Titans have failed to play as a combined unit this season. Only one or two players such as Siddharth Desai and Parvesh Bhainswal are performing consistently but they lack support from other players. The team is yet to find its best seven as the season is heading towards its end.

The defenders of U Mumba, meanwhile, are playing well at the moment, but they lack support from their raiders. No raider from the team looked threatening in their previous match against Jaipur Pink Panthers and as a result Mumbai lost the match by a massive 10-point margin. The team needs to get back on track in the upcoming matches.

Prediction: U Mumba are the favorites to win the match.

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Telugu Titans U Mumba 0 votes