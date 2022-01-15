Pro Kabaddi 2022, U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

After losing in the Maharashtrian derby against Puneri Paltan, U Mumba will go up against the Bengal Warriors on Saturday. The Warriors are coming off an uplifting win over Tamil Thalaivas in their last match. Currently placed in ninth position, the Bengal side will be hoping to get another crucial win under their belt.

But the Mumbai-based club are a quality team with an experienced and smart leader in Fazel Atrachali. In their last match, the Mumbai-based team suffered from a lack of points scored by their chief raiders. The likes of Abhishek Singh will have to step up in this contest.

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors, Match 57, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 15, 2022, Saturday, 9:30 PM

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7s

U Mumba

Fazel Atrachali will be hoping for a greater contribution from his main raider Abhishek Singh in this match. The starting line-up in the last match was very defence-heavy, with only Jashandeep Singh as the other frontline raider.

Since Mohsen Maghsoudlou scored some points in the last match after coming off the bench, he may start this time. The same may be the case with raider Shivam who scored a brace against the Paltans. Rahul Sethpal is designated as a defender but his three points in raiding showcases all-round ability.

Probable Starting 7: Abhishek Singh, Shivam, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Fazel Atrachali, Rahul Sethpal, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar

Bengal Warriors

Despite enduring a tough season, the Warriors have one of the biggest stars of the current season in their line-up. Raider Maninder Singh has been on a hot streak and scored a super-10 in the last match as well.

Against the Thalaivas, the Warriors' defense came into its own. Two of their defenders – Amit Nirwal and Ran Singh – scored nine tackle points between themselves. Iranian wall Abozar Mighani is also an important member in their ranks.

All they need now is one of their raiders stepping up to assist Maninder. If they can manage that and the defense remains in form, there is no reason why the Warriors cannot climb up the table.

Probable Starting 7: Maninder Singh, Akash Pikalmunde, Amit Nirwal, Ran Singh, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Abozar Mighani, Darshan J

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

With the sort of performance that the Bengal side came up in their last match, they should be more than a match for Mumbai. But the points table suggests there is more to the story than just the quality of the players.

Fazel’s leadership plays a key role in helping his team perform as a unit. That may prove to be the difference again.

Prediction: U Mumba win by a small margin

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Live Telecast Details and Channels List

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Also see - Pro Kabaddi Live Score | PKL Points Table 2022

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Bengal Warriors U Mumba 0 votes so far