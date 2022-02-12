Pro Kabaddi 2022, U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

On Saturday, U Mumba will go up against the Bengal Warriors in the 111th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

U Mumba have had a mixed run this season. They are currently in eighth spot on the points table with six wins, six losses and five tied matches. The Mumbai-based franchise has recently been in a slump with three losses in its last four matches, including a 36-47 defeat to the Patna Pirates in its previous fixture.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriors are now in a do-or-die situation as they must win all three of their remaining matches to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot. The defending champions are ninth in the league standings with seven wins, nine losses and three tied games.

The Warriors are winless in their last five matches, including a thrilling 39-39 stalemate against Dabang Delhi in their most recent fixture.

The two sides played a nail-biting 32-32 tie when they met in the reverse fixture. While U Mumba will look to enter the top six, the Bengal Warriors will try to stay alive in the competition with a victory.

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors, Match 111, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: 12th February 2022, Saturday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7s

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh scored 13 raid points in the last match against the Patna Pirates, while V Ajith returned with 11 raid points. Rinku bagged four tackle points in the defense.

Shivam could replace Ajinkya Kapre in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith, Fazel Atrachali, Rahul Sethpal, Harendra Kumar, Rinku, Akinkya Kapre/Shivam

Bengal Warriors

With a rich haul of 16 raid points against Dabang Delhi, Maninder Singh registered another Super 10 against his name. Meanwhile, Ran Singh and Amit Nirwal each clinched three tackle points in defense.

No changes are expected in their starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Maninder Singh, Vishal Mane, Amit Nirwal, Manoj Gowda, Rohit, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh

Today's PKL Match Prediction

The raiding duo of Abhishek Singh and V Ajith have been breathing fire for U Mumba in the attack. However, their defense is leaking way too many points at the moment. Moreover, Fazel Atrachali's form is a huge cause of concern for the Mumba boys.

At the same time, the Bengal Warriors' attack has turned into a one-man show. While the Warriors' defense produced a complete team effort in the previous fixture, Maninder Singh is still not getting any support in the attack. It could turn fatal for the defending champions in this must-win fixture.

Prediction: U Mumba are expected to win this contest.

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

