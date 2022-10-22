Pro Kabaddi 2022, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL match 33, and telecast details

U Mumba will lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls in the 33rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Saturday (22nd October). Let’s take a look at the U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Prediction.

The Bengaluru Bulls are fifth in the points table with three wins and two losses after five matches. They snapped their two-game losing run with a dominating 45-28 victory over Tamil Thalaivas in their previous game. The Bulls will now look to build some momentum with successive victories.

U Mumba, on the other hand, are sixth in the league standings with three wins and two losses in their respective five matches. The Mumbai-based franchise has picked up some steam with three wins in their last four matches, including a nail-biting 32-31 win over the Haryana Steelers in their previous game.

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 33

Date & Time: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide in PKL 2022

U Mumba: W L W W L

Bengaluru Bulls: W L L W W

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Squad, PKL 2022

U Mumba: Gholamabbas Korouki, Ankush, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Shivam, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rinku, Rahul, Kamlesh, Guman Singh, Rupesh, Sachin, Ashish, Prince, Mohit, Surinder Singh, Kiran Laxman Magar, and Satywan.

Bengaluru Bulls: Vikash Kandola, Rahul Khatik, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, GB More, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Nageshor Tharu, Aman Antil, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Lal Mohar Yadav, Rohit Kumar, Sachin Narwal, Rajnesh Narwal, Bharat Naresh, Sudhakar Krishanth Kadam, and Harmanjit Singh.

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

MUM Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

U Mumba Probable 7

Guman Singh, Surinder Singh (C), Harendra Kumar, Ankush Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Mohit.

BLR Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable 7

Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh (C), Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman.

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Today PKL Match Prediction

U Mumba had a solid game in defense against the Haryana Steelers. However, barring Guman Singh, none of their raiders could do much in the attacking department. They will have to do better than this if they want to topple the Bulls.

The Bengaluru Bulls produced a complete performance against Tamil Thalaivas in their previous game. Their attack and the defense performed in tandem to register a statement win. The Bulls will want to keep their intensity going with a victory over U Mumba.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls are expected to win this contest.

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? U Mumba Bengaluru Bulls 0 votes