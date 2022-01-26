Pro Kabaddi 2022, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today's PKL match and telecast details

U Mumba are up against Bengaluru Bulls in the 78th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

U Mumba will be looking to enter the top six with a win in this match. They are currently placed seventh in the table with 36 points. U Mumba have won four of their 12 games with three defeats and five draws.

They are coming off a 42-35 win against the Telugu Titans last time out. The Mumbai-based franchise have won only one of their last five matches with two defeats and as many ties.

The Bengaluru Bulls are atop the table. After three consecutive defeats, they bounced back with a much-needed 36-31 win over the Telugu Titans. The Bulls thus have only two victories and three defeats in their last five appearances.

However, they have had a successful campaign overall so far, with eight wins, five defeats, and one tie from 14 games, earning 46 points.

The Bulls will be eager to carry along winning ways and maintain their position at the top of the table.

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 78, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: January 26, 2022, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7s

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh finally came to the party for U Mumba against Telugu Titans, picking up 15 raid points. On defense, Fazel Atrachali put up a marvelous display with six tackle points.

Rahul Sethpal also contributed in the defense with four tackle points. However, U Mumba continue to rely on two players throughout the competition. The rest of the raiders could not contribute a lot and will need to step up.

Probable Playing 7: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku HC, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Rahul Sethpal

Bengaluru Bulls

Skipper Pawan Kumar Sehrawat picked up yet another super ten, scoring 12 raid points. He found able support in Bharat, who stacked up to seven raid points as he continued to impress.

The corners for the Bulls put up a good show. Aman and Saurabh Nandal each picked up four tackle points. The Bulls finally managed to put an end to their losing streak.

Probable Playing 7: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Deepak Narwal, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Bharat, Aman.

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

U Mumba are slowly and steadily climbing up the table. However, they have only one win in their last five games. They are dependent on Abhishek and Fazal Atrachali.

They will have to perform as a unit if they want to beat the table toppers Bengaluru Bulls.

After two agonizingly close games, the Bengaluru Bulls finally managed to return to winning ways. Pawan continues to lead the raiding department. Bharat has impressed as well.

However, the Bulls cannot rely on Pawan. An experienced Deepak Narwal will have to shoulder responsibility.

The defense, led by Saurabh Nandal, has been good for the most part. But silly errors have hurt them and they need to work on the same. The Bulls start as favorites to consolidate their place at the top of the table.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to beat U Mumba and win this encounter.

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

