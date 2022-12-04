Pro Kabaddi 2022, U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL match 118, and telecast details

U Mumba will be up against the Gujarat Giants in the 118th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Sunday, December 4. On that note, let’s take a look at the U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants match prediction.

U Mumba find themselves in the ninth spot in the points table with nine wins and ten losses. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants are placed in the 11th spot with seven wins, 11 losses, and a tie.

The Mumba haven’t been in great touch recently as they have lost four of their last five games while winning just one. In their previous PKL fixture, they suffered a disappointing 38-28 defeat against the UP Yoddhas.

Meanwhile, the Giants will come into this match on the back of two consecutive victories. They managed to defeat the Patna Pirates 40-34 in their last game and will now aim to get a third win on the bounce in this fixture.

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 118.

Date & Time: Sunday, December 4, 2022, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Form Guide in PKL 2022

U Mumba: L L W L L.

Gujarat Giants: L L L W W.

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Squad, PKL 2022

U Mumba: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Gholamabbas Korouki, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Shivam, Ankush, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rahul, Kamlesh, Mohit, Kiran Laxman Magar, Guman Singh, Rupesh, Sachin, Ashish, Prince, and Satywan.

Gujarat Giants: Rinku Narwal, Ujjval Singh, Rakesh, Sonu, Sawin, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Baldev Singh, Purna Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rohan Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Gaurav Chhikhara, Dong Geon Lee, Sonu Singh, Sohit Malik, Pardeep Kumar, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Sandeep Kandola, Vinod Kumar, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Young Chang Ko, Manuj.

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

MUM Team News

There are no injury concerns for U Mumba heading into this match.

U Mumba Probable 7

Guman Singh, Surinder Singh (C), Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Mohit.

GUJ Team News

There are no injury concerns for the Gujarat Giants ahead of this encounter.

Gujarat Giants Probable 7

Sonu, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Parteek Dahiya, Dong Geon (C), Shankar Gadai, Rinku Narwal.

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Today PKL Match Prediction

U Mumba have been heavily reliant on their defense, with Guman Singh being the sole performer in the raiding department. The return of skipper Surinder Singh will be a major boost for them. They have to win this game to stay alive in this tournament and we can expect them to be at their best.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants are close to being sent out of this year's PKL and will look to finish their season on a high note. They have the momentum, with Mahendra Rajput securing a super 10 in the last game and Sourav Gulia collecting four tackle points.

We believe this game will be a nail-biting one and will keep us on the edge of our seats until the last moment.

Prediction: U Mumba to win the match.

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda.

