Pro Kabaddi 2022, U Mumba vs Telugu Titans: Who will win today’s PKL match 54, and telecast details

U Mumba will take on the Telugu Titans in the 54th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Wednesday (November 2). On that note, let’s take a look at the U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Match Prediction.

U Mumba have been in fine form so far this season. They sit fifth in the points table with five wins and three losses after eight matches. The Mumbai-based franchise have won three of their last four matches, including an impressive 36-25 win over the Bengal Warriors in their previous fixture. U Mumba will look to continue their good form with an eye on the top three spots.

Telugu Titans, on the other hand, are going through hell at the moment. They are languishing at the bottom of the league standings with eight losses and a single win in nine matches. The Titans from Hyderabad are on a six-game losing streak, including a 24-43 loss to UP Yoddhas in the previous game. The season is already a lost cause for them as the Titans will need a miracle from here to mount a comeback.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 54

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Form Guide in PKL 2022

U Mumba: WWLWL

Telugu Titans: LLLLL

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Squad, PKL 2022

U Mumba: Gholamabbas Korouki, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Shivam, Ankush, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rinku, Rahul, Kamlesh, Mohit, Surinder Singh, Kiran Laxman Magar, Guman Singh, Rupesh, Sachin, Ashish, Prince, and Satywan.

Telugu Titans: Muhammed Shihas S, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Surjeet Singh, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Mohit, Nitin, Vinay, Prince, Palla Ramakrishna, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Aman Kadian, Mohit Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Adarsh T, Abhishek Singh, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, Siddharth Desai, Monu Goyat, Vishal Bhardwaj, K Hanumanthu, and Ravinder.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

MUM Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

U Mumba Probable 7

Guman Singh, Surinder Singh (C), Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Mohit

TEL Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Telugu Titans Probable 7

Abhishek Singh, Nitin, Parvesh Bhainswal, Adarsh T, Monu Goyat (C), Ankit, Vishal Bhardwaj

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Today PKL Match Prediction

It was a defensive masterclass from U Mumba to neutralize the star-studded attack of the Bengal Warriors in their previous match. Surinder Singh, Rinku, and Mohit joined forces to register 19 tackle points to win the game. However, their raiders were not up to the mark and will need to uplift their game.

At the same time, the Telugu Titans have been plagued by poor form this season. None of their raiders or defenders are looking threatening. They are being outclassed in every game and the team is looking hopeless at the moment. The Titans will have to dig deep to register their second win of the season.

Prediction: U Mumba are expected to win this fixture.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

