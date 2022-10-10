Pro Kabaddi 2022, U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas: Who will win today’s PKL match 10, and telecast details

U Mumba are all set to take on UP Yoddha in the 10th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 (PKL) on Monday (October 10) in Bengaluru. Take a look at U Mumba vs. UP Yoddhas match prediction and telecast details.

The new-look U Mumba side failed to impress in the season opener as they were defeated by defending champions Dabang Delhi KC 41-27. UP Yoddhas made a winning start to their campaign by defeating the Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32 in their opening game.

While U Mumba will be searching for their first points of the new season, Yoddhas will be eyeing consecutive victories to build some early momentum.

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 10

Date & Time: Monday, October 10, 2022, 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Form Guide in PKL 2022

U Mumba: L

UP Yoddhas: W

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Squad, PKL 2022

U Mumba: Rinku, Prince, Rahul, Kamlesh, Shivansh Thakur, Shivam, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Ashish, Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Kiran Laxman Magar, Mohit, Ankush, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Gholamabbas Korouki, Harendra Kumar, and Satywan

UP Yoddhas: Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Nitin Panwar, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Sumit Sangwan, Aman Hooda, Rohit Tomar, Anil Kumar, Mahipal Narwal, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Nehal B Sawal Desai, Abozar Mighani, Gurdeep Sangwan, Durgesh Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Nitin Tomar, Jaideep Sharma, Gulveer Singh, and Babu Murugasan

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

MUM Team News

Heidarali Ekrami and Gholamabbas Korouki are not available for selection.

U Mumba Probable 7

Guman Singh, Surinder Singh (C), Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Shivam/Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Mohit

UP Team News

Abozar Mighani is not available for selection.

UP Yoddhas Probable 7

Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Rohit Tomar, Nitesh Kumar (C), Sumit

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Today PKL Match Prediction

The inexperience was clearly visible among the U Mumba players in the previous game against Dabang Delhi. They have assembled a young squad this season, and the players lacked the integration on the mat. Their players must blend in quickly and get their act together; otherwise, they are in for a tough ride this season.

UP Yoddhas grew into the game with time against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Their biggest relief was Pardeep Narwal’s form in the second half. The superstar raider clinched seven points in the second half after failing to open his account in the first.

The Yoddhas have the experience of playing together and it reflected well upon their game.

Prediction: UP Yoddhas are the favorites to defeat U Mumba in this contest.

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

