Pro Kabaddi 2022, UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

UP Yoddha are all set to take on the Patna Pirates in the 88th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

UP Yoddha are blowing hot and cold this season as they sit sixth in the points table with five wins, seven losses and three tied games. The Yoddhas have been plagued with inconsistency, having managed just two wins in their last five matches. They are now on a three-game losing run, including a 26-31 loss to the Bengaluru Bulls in their previous fixture.

Meanwhile, the Patna Pirates have surpassed expectations this season. They sit third in the league standings with eight wins, four losses and one tied game. The Pirates have also won only two games in their last five, including a 30-51 loss to the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous match.

UP Yoddha defeated the Patna Pirates 36-35 in an exhilarating thriller when the two sides met earlier this season. They will look to climb up to third place in the league by completing a season-double over the Patna-based franchise.

UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates Match Details

Match: UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates, Match 88, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: 2nd February 2022, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddha

Shrikant Jadhav scored six raid points from the bench against the Bengaluru Bulls. Skipper Nitesh Kumar completed a High-5 with six tackle points, while Sumit bagged four tackle points in the defense.

Shrikant Jadhav is expected to replace Mohammad Taghi in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shrikant Jadhav/Mohammad Taghi

Patna Pirates

Guman Singh scored 11 raid points from the bench in the last match against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Meanwhile, Sachin and Monu Goyat scored seven and six raid points, respectively. With three tackle points, Sunil was the only successful defender for the Pirates.

No changes are expected in their starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar, Monu Goyat, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill failed to get out of the blocks against the Bengaluru Bulls. While their defense is firing on all cylinders, UP Yoddha's raiders need to pull up their socks now.

At the same time, the Patna Pirates are leaking too many points in defense. Their raiders are doing a decent job in the attack, but their defenders are letting them down.

Prediction: UP Yoddha are expected to win this contest.

UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates live telecast details and channel list

T.V.: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Patna Pirates UP Yoddha 0 votes so far