Pro Kabaddi 2022, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

UP Yoddha will go up against Puneri Paltan in the 79th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

UP Yoddha are in the top six, having shown good form in their last five games. They have won three matches, losing only one along with a solitary tie. Out of thirteen appearances so far, UP Yoddha have managed to win five clashes, losing as many and managing three tied contests, gathering 39 points. Their last game, however, ended in a close 36-35 defeat at the hands of the Haryana Steelers.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan have also shown promise in their last five games. Coming into this contest, they are on a two-match winning streak and have won three out of their last five matches. They will be high on confidence having beaten Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi KC, two of the top sides this season, in their last two games. However, Puneri Paltan are still placed in the bottom half, occupying the tenth slot with six wins and seven defeats from thirteen games with 32 points.

This is a must-win tie for UP Yoddha if they want to keep their position in the top six.

UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan Match Details

Match: UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan, Match 79, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: 27th January 2022, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddha

Shrikant Jadhav picked up a super ten against the Haryana Steelers, bagging ten raid points. Pardeep Narwal managed only six raid points and will have to better his performance. Shubham Kumar had a good outing as he picked up four tackle points. Nitesh Kumar and Sumit picked up two tackle points each as well. UP Yoddha put up a decent performance to beat Haryana. However, they will look to do better in this clash.

Probable Playing 7: Ankit, Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shubham Kumar.

Puneri Paltan

Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar were the pick of the raiders for Puneri Paltan against UP Yoddha. Mohit picked up nine raid points while Inamdar picked up eight. Sombir had a stellar showing in the defense as he managed to pick up six tackle points. Abinesh Nadarajan also gathered three tackle points.

Probable Playing 7: Nitin Tomar, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Karamvir, Sombir, Aslam Inamdar, Sanket Sawant.

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

UP Yoddha have been in fine form and will look to put behind a close defeat against Haryana last time out. Shrikant Jadhav and Pardeep Narwal will have to lead the raiding department. With the likes of Shubham, Nitesh and Sumit, the defense has been doing well too.

Puneri Paltan seems to have finally gained some rhythm in the competition. Mohit, Aslam Inamdar and Nitin Tomar will face a tough challenge against UP Yodha’s defense. However, Sombir will pose a threat to the opposition raiders as well. If Puneri Paltan can manage to keep the likes of Mohit and Inamdar quiet, they could very well make it a hat-trick of wins.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to beat UP Yoddha in this fixture

UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Parimal

