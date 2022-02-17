Pro Kabaddi 2022, UP Yoddha vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

UP Yoddha will lock horns with U Mumba in Match No. 124 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021. The match between the two teams is set to be played on Thursday, February 17, with a lot at stake for the U Mumba team.

Looking at the current scenario, UP Yoddha are very much in contention to qualify for the playoffs and will look to dominate the struggling U Mumba team. Yoddha come into the match having crushed Dabang Delhi 44-28 in their previous match.

The Season 2 champions, on the other hand, are outside the top six and are fighting to keep themselves in contention for a playoff spot. They have lost three out of their last five matches.

U Mumba were handed a crushing 44-28 defeat by the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their most recent fixture. As we approach the business end of the tournament, the Mumbai franchise will have to pull up their socks and start winning matches if they want to make it to the knockout stage.

Coming to the current standings on the PKL points table, UP Yoddha are comfortably placed in third spot with nine wins, nine losses, and three ties from 21 matches. U Mumba, who started the season strongly, have faded slightly and have now dropped to ninth spot due to a couple of losses.

So far, the team has secured seven wins, eight losses, and five ties from 20 matches. A win for U Mumba gives them the chance to climb the points chart.

UP Yoddha vs U Mumba Match Details

Match: UP Yoddha vs U Mumba, Match 124th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: 17th February 2022, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

UP Yoddha vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7s

U Mumba

Raider V Ajith Kumar looked good in their last game and completed his Super 10. Besides him, no other U Mumba player was able to play that great. The defense failed to stop the belligerent Arjun Deshwal, who scored 17 points.

The defense leaked points, with skipper Fazel Atrachali and Rinku combining to pick up just three points. The upcoming match will not be easy for the U Mumba team either, but the defense needs to tighten up and stop opposition raiders from scoring.

Probable Playing 7: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Fazel Athrachali, Rinku, Rahul Sethpal, Harendra Kumar, Shivam

UP Yoddha

UP Yoddha, on the other hand, witnessed Pardeep Narwal back in form as he picked up 14 points. Surender Gill continued his fine performance with six points. The defense will look to keep things tight and stop V Ajith Kumar from scoring points.

Probable Playing 7: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Srikanth Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Today's PKL Match Prediction

UP Yoddha, after a slow start, have picked up the pace and are now the team to beat in the competition. After putting up good performances in the past couple of matches, the Pardeep Narwal-starrer team will look to continue their fine performance.

Coming to the UP Yoddha vs U Mumba prediction, UP Yoddha will be the favorites to win the battle against the struggling former champions.

Prediction: UP Yoddha are expected to win this battle.

UP Yoddha vs U Mumba live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

