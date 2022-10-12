Pro Kabaddi 2022, UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC: Who will win today’s PKL match 15, and telecast details

UP Yoddhas will be squaring off against Dabang Delhi in the 15th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Wednesday (12th October). On that note, let’s take a look at the UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Prediction.

UP Yoddhas have made a mixed start to the new season as they are placed fourth in the points table with one win and one loss from two matches. The Yoddhas began their campaign with a win but lost their last fixture to U Mumba 23-30. They will be itching to get back to winning ways in this game.

On the other hand, Dabang Delhi have begun their title defense in impressive style as they sit at the top of the league standings with two wins in two matches. The Dabangs absolutely bulldozed Gujarat Giants 53-33 in their previous game. They will look to continue their winning run with another victory.

UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 15

Date & Time: Wednesday, 12th October 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide in PKL 2022

UP Yoddhas: LW

Dabang Delhi: WW

UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC Squad, PKL 2022

UP Yoddhas: Nitin Panwar, Shubham Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Sumit Sangwan, Anil Kumar, Mahipal Narwal, Aman Hooda, Rohit Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gurdeep Sangwan, Durgesh Kumar, Nehal B Sawal Desai, Abozar Mighani, Pardeep Narwal, Gulveer Singh, Nitin Tomar, Jaideep Sharma, and Babu Murugasan.

Dabang Delhi: Aakash, Tejas Maruti Patil, Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Ashu Malik, Vijay Malik, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Vinay Kumar, Dipak, Manjeet, Md. Liton Ali, Suraj Panwar, Amit Hooda, Anil Kumar, Monu Ashish Narwal, Reza Katoulinezhad, and Vijay.

UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

UP Team News

Iranian defender Abozar Mighani is available for selection.

UP Yoddhas Probable 7

Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Durgesh Kumar/Nitin Tomar, Nitesh Kumar (C), Sumit

DEL Team News

Iran international Reza Katoulinezhad is available for selection.

Dabang Delhi Probable 7

Naveen Kumar (C), Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Sandeep Dhull

UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC Today PKL Match Prediction

The attacking duo of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill disappointed big time for UP Yoddhas in their last game against U Mumba. Both raiders will have to get back to their best if Yoddhas wants to return to winning ways.

Everything has worked out for Dabang Delhi so far as they have put up strong performances on both sides of the mat. However, they will be wary of complacency while taking their momentum forward.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi are favorites to win this game against UP Yoddhas.

