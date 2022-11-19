Pro Kabaddi 2022, UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL Match 87, and telecast details

UP Yoddhas will lock horns with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 87th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Saturday (November 19).

Both Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas are on a roll at the moment and a win in this game will take them closer to the top spot in the points table. Jaipur are currently placed third in the points table with nine wins and five losses from 14 games. UP are placed just behind their rivals with seven wins and five losses from 14 games.

UP Yoddhas have picked up pace at just the right time in the tournament. They are now undefeated in their last five games, including a massive 50-31 win over Dabang Delhi KC in their previous fixture. They will look to extend their winning streak against a competitive Jaipur side in the next match.

After back-to-back losses, Jaipur Pink Panthers have recovered well and have now won three games on the trott. They are coming off an impressive 32-22 win over U Mumba in their previous game and a win in this game will take them all the way to the top of the points table.

UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers , PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 87

Date & Time: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide in PKL 2022

UP Yoddhas: WWWTT

Jaipur Pink Panthers: WWWLL

UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad, PKL 2022

UP Yoddhas: Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep Sangwan, Surender Gill, Durgesh Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Sumit Sangwan, Nitin Tomar, Aman Hooda, Ashu Singh, Nitin Panwar, Jaideep Sharma, Gulveer Singh, Nehal B Sawal Desai, Abozar Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Anil Kumar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Mahipal Narwal, Babu Murugesan.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sunil Kumar, Deepak, Reza Mirbagheri, Ashish, Ankush, Navneet, Sahul Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Lucky Sharma, Bhavani Rajput, Woosan KO, Nitin Chandel, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Devank, Nitin Panwar, Abhishek KS, and Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

UP Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

UP Yoddhas Probable 7

Pardeep Narwal (C), Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Rohit Tomar, Durgesh Kumar, Gurdeep, and Sumit.

JAI Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable 7

Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, Abhishek KS, Rahul Chaudhary, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush and Sahul Kumar.

UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Today PKL Match Prediction

In the absence of their star raider Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal led the team from the front in their last game. He destroyed Dabang Delhi’s defense and notched up 22 crucial points in the game. Pardeep got amazing support from Gurdeep in the defense, who scored an impressive four points.

The defenders of the Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile, were instrumental in their previous win against U Mumba. Sahul Kumar, Sunil Kumar and Ankush were all among the scorers, picking up four, three and three points, respectively. They got brilliant support from their star raider Arjun Deshwal, who scored an impressive 13 points in the game.

Prediction: UP Yoddhas are expected to win this fixture.

UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

