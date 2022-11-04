Pro Kabaddi 2022, UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL match 58, and telecast details

UP Yoddhas will square off against Puneri Paltan in the 58th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Friday (November 4). On that note, let’s take a look at the UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan match prediction.

Puneri Paltan is the most consistent team in the tournament, with five wins and just two losses in nine games. They are currently second in the points table and are the favorites to finish at the top of the points table.

Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas have had a mixed run in the tournament. They currently sit ninth in the points table with four wins and as many losses from eight games.

UP Yoddhas are coming off an impressive 43-24 win over the Telugu Titans in their previous fixture. They need to play really well from here in order to have any chance of making it to the next round of the competition.

Puneri Paltan are currently on a five-game unbeaten run, which includes a tie against the Haryana Steelers. The Pune-based franchise have looked like the most consistent team in the tournament and will look to continue their unbeaten run.

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 58

Date & Time: Friday, November 4, 2022, 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Form Guide in PKL 2022

UP Yoddhas: W L W L W

Puneri Paltan: W T W W W

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Squad, PKL 2022

UP Yoddhas: Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep Sangwan, Surender Gill, Durgesh Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Sumit Sangwan, Nitin Tomar, Aman Hooda, Ashu Singh, Nitin Panwar, Jaideep Sharma, Gulveer Singh, Nehal B Sawal Desai, Abozar Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Anil Kumar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Mahipal Narwal, Babu Murugesan.

Puneri Paltan: Fazel Atrachali, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahendra Prasad, and Govind Gurjar.

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

UP Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

UP Yoddhas KC Probable 7

Nitesh Kumar(C), Pardeep Narwal, Abozar Mighani, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Gurdeep and Sumit.

PUN Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

Puneri Paltan Probable 7

Fazel Atrachali (C), Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat and Sombir.

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Today PKL Match Prediction

The star duo of Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal were clinical in their previous match against the Telugu Titans, scoring 13 and 9 points, respectively. They received brilliant support from their defense as both Gurdeep and Ashu Singh registered impressive high-fives.

UP will be counting on their star raiders to continue their form against Pune’s strong defense.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan is working really well in both attack and defense. Akash Shinde and Mohit Goyat were superb in the side's previous outing against Delhi, scoring 13 points apiece.

Fazal Atrachali led the defence along with Sombir, as both defenders scored four points each. The Pune defenders have a difficult task ahead of them in stopping UP’s star raiders in this match.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan are expected to win this game

