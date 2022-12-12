Pro Kabaddi 2022, UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL Eliminator 2, and telecast details

UP Yoddhas will be up against the Tamil Thalaivas in the Eliminator 2 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Tuesday (December 13).

After a disappointing start to the tournament, both teams fought hard and managed to make their way into the knockout stages of the competition. UP Yoddhas finished fourth in the points table with 12 wins and eight losses from 22 games. However, their rivals finished next to them in fifth place with 10 wins and eight losses from an identical number of games.

Both teams have played well in their last five games. UP Yoddhas have lost only twice in their previous five games, while Tamil Thalaivas have lost only once in their last five matches. Hence, both teams need to take their game forward if they wish to secure a semi-final berth.

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Eliminator 2

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide in PKL 2022

UP Yoddhas: WLLWW

Tamil Thalaivas: LWWTW

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Squad, PKL 2022

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep Sangwan, Surender Gill, Durgesh Kumar, Sumit Sangwan, Nitin Tomar, Aman Hooda, Ashu Singh, Nitin Panwar, Jaideep Sharma, Gulveer Singh, Nehal B Sawal Desai, Abozar Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Anil Kumar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Mahipal Narwal, Babu Murugesan

Tamil Thalaivas: Sagar, Arpit Saroha, Mohit, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Pawan Sehrawat, Visvanath V, Abhishek M, Himanshu, Narender, K Abhimanyu, Thanushan Laxmamohan, Himanshu Singh, Ashish, Sahil, Jatin, Md. Arif Rabbani, and Ankit.

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

UP Team News

There are no injury concerns for this match.

UP Yoddhas Probable 7

Pardeep Narwal (C), Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Sandeep Narwal, Rohit Tomar, Gurdeep, Sumit

TAM Team News

There are no injury concerns for this match.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable 7

Ajinkya Pawar (C), Narender, M. Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Arpit Saroha and Sahil Gulia.

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Today PKL Match Prediction

Pardeep Narwal has led the UP Yoddhas superbly in the absence of their star raider Surender Gill, notching up 208 raid points from 20 games. The defensive trio of Nitesh Kumar, Sumit and Ashu Singh have also been instrumental in their team’s success throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, the star raiding duo of Narender Hoshiyar and Ajinkya Pawar has led the recovery of Tamil Thalaivas in the absence of their star raider Pawan Sehrawat. The defenders of the team supported their raiders well and played a significant role in their team reaching the knockout stages of the tournament.

Prediction: UP Yoddhas to win the match.

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? UP Yoddhas Tamil Thalaivas 0 votes