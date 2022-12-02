Pro Kabaddi 2022, UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL match 112, and telecast details

UP Yoddhas will be up against U Mumba in the 112th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Friday (December 2). On that note, let’s take a look at the UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba match prediction.

Both teams are fighting hard to book their place in the knockout round of the competition. UP Yoddhas are currently placed in fourth position with 10 wins and six losses from 18 games. Meanwhile, U Mumba currently sits in seventh place with nine wins and as many losses from 18 games.

UP Yoddhas are in red-hot form at the moment, as they are currently undefeated from their previous three games, including a nail-biting 33-32 win against Bengal Warriors in their previous fixture. They will look to continue their undefeated streak as they face a determined U Mumba in their upcoming match.

Meanwhile, U Mumba have lost the plot just at the wrong time, as they have won only once in their previous five games. They are coming off a disappointing 35-33 loss against Haryana Steelers in their previous fixture. They have a tough task ahead as they face an in-form UP Yoddhas in their upcoming match.

UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 112

Date & Time: Friday, December 2, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Form Guide in PKL 2022

UP Yoddhas: WWWLW

U Mumba: LWLLL

UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Squad, PKL 2022

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep Sangwan, Surender Gill, Durgesh Kumar, Sumit Sangwan, Nitin Tomar, Aman Hooda, Ashu Singh, Nitin Panwar, Jaideep Sharma, Gulveer Singh, Nehal B Sawal Desai, Abozar Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Anil Kumar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Mahipal Narwal, Babu Murugesan

U Mumba: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Gholamabbas Korouki, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Shivam, Ankush, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rahul, Kamlesh, Mohit, Kiran Laxman Magar, Guman Singh, Rupesh, Sachin, Ashish, Prince, and Satywan

UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7

UP Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

UP Yoddhas Probable 7

Pardeep Narwal (C), Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Sandeep Narwal, Rohit Tomar, Gurdeep, Sumit

MUM Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

U Mumba Probable 7

Rinku (C), Guman Singh, Rahul Sethpal, Ashish, Harendra Kumar, Mohit, and Jai Bhagwan.

UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Today PKL Match Prediction

Rinku was the lone warrior for U Mumba in their previous fixture against Haryana Steelers as the skipper notched up six crucial points in the defense. However, he lacked support from other players on the team, as they fell short by the barest of margins. The skipper will look to get more support from other players in upcoming matches.

Pardeep Narwal was instrumental in their previous win against Bengal Warriors, as the raider scored an impressive 14 points in the game. He received brilliant support from Gurdeep as the defender picked up four crucial points in the match. The team needs other players to step up and support their skipper in upcoming games.

Prediction: UP Yoddhas to win the match.

UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? UP Yoddhas U Mumba 0 votes